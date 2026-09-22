Before Guggenheim Abu Dhabi opens, 3 events to preview its art this September

Koraïchi has a long connection with the museum. The Jameel Prize-winning artist was among the first names revealed in the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi collection, and his work Le Chemin des Roses, or Path of Roses, was shown in Seeing Through Light, the museum's preview exhibition at Manarat Al Saadiyat in 2014 and 2015. Calligraphy is central to his practice, drawing on Arabic script as well as Amazigh and Tuareg letters and mystical symbols.