From tacos and theatre to circus thrills, spa days and art, here’s your September sorted
September is not shaping up to be a quiet month. Across the UAE, there’s loads going on, whether you fancy dressing up for Comic Con, getting lost inside teamLab Phenomena or watching everything from ballet and circus acts to magic and Hindi theatre. Hungry? There are unlimited tacos, a one-night-only chef collaboration and even a honey-tasting session. And when you’ve had enough excitement, there are spa days, beach escapes and a mountain break in Hatta. Basically, September has given us a very good excuse to start making plans again.
For a slice of fresh-from-the-farm magic, head to Pitfire now. It’s serving up a limited-time Summer Tomato Pie. Locally grown vine-ripened tomatoes are layered on a tomato base over a 72-hour slow-fermented sourdough crust. This is topped with a signature cheese blend, Sicilian oregano, fresh basil chiffonade, rock salt and a drizzle of olive oil.
Price: Dh55 (10-inch pizza)
Where: Dine in across UAE Pitfire locations
When: Until end of September
Calling all music buffs. If you like discovering new talent, you will enjoy this Battle of the Bands session – it’s in its semi-final stage – with four UAE-based artists competing for fame and fans. On the score card are Hazard of the Dice, Nofa and the Band, Lauren Towley and Electric Bloom. The winner of the Jack Daniel's Battle of the Bands 2026 competition will win prizes that include a trip to Tennessee, USA, and a studio recording session in Nashville. May the best artiste win.
Price: Table booking needed
Where: The Tent by Bla Bla by McGettigan's
When: 8pm onwards
Ofc, you should take your best bud with you for open mic night. It’s a lovely bonding moment when you hear the chortles, giggles, barks of laughter around you – laughter is contagious after all. Comics from around town will be at Prinbella Café to test out their new material, and you and your four-pawed plus one are invited. Only 20 seats are available though, so book yours asap.
Price: Free, but needs reservation
When: 8pm onwards
Where: Prinbella Cafe, JVC
So, you can take your furball with you for your meal. And when you order a main, you get a free dessert to go with it!
Price: A la carte
When: Monday to Friday
Where: Uptown Social
Brunchers unite. It’s time to make a picnic-sized plan for the weekend. There are unlimited salads, sandwiches and desserts, alongside a choice of main course and tea or coffee on offer.
Price: Dh99 (soft beverages); Dh198 (select beverages); 50 per cent off for kids aged 4-12; free (under fours)
When: Saturdays, until Sep 12
Where: The Daily, Rove City Walk
Everyone needs a hobby and here’s one for you to try. Create cute nature-inspired things at this workshop where you’ll learn a new way to express yourself – and take home a little something too. Pretty meet passion.
Price: Free with admission, but needs registration. 30 per cent off on entry for UAE nationals and residents all month
When: Every weekend this month, 1pm-5pm
Where: Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi
Colour your world one gentle brush stroke at a time over the weekend with a stopover at this spot where you can drink a delicious beverage as you transform your canvas. Whether you know your painting style or simply want to experiment with hues, this is your call to action – and to chill time.
Price: Dh95 per person
When: Sundays, 5pm-7pm
Where: Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Resort
Two chefs, one kitchen and only one night to try it. Jun’s chef Kelvin Cheung is teaming up with Alee’s Ali Ghzawi for a five-course dinner that brings Chinese and Levantine flavours together in some very fun ways. Think hummus with miso, arayes with chilli jam, wagyu Mapo Maqluba and Omani prawns with sumac, before finishing with desserts including Palestinian olive oil ice cream with churros. The chefs are old friends too, so this feels less like a formal collaboration and more like two very talented mates cooking together. Come hungry.
Price: Dh350 per person
When: September 7, from 6pm
Where: Jun’s, Dubai
For a Spanish lesson on food your taste buds will thank you for, check out the unlimited offering on Tuesdays at riina. Enjoy a plate (or four) of paella – you’ve got two to choose from: chicken and chorizo or shrimp paella. (You can go back and forth too.)
Price: Dh125 per person
When: Tuesdays, 6pm-10pm
Where: riina, Tilal Al Ghaf and The Meadows Village
For a spread that echoes the home-style meals you’d find in Italian nonna’s kitchens, you may want to try Scalini Dubai which reopened its doors this month. Highlights here, besides the new kit-out, include Tartara di Manzo, Linguine alla Nerano, and , Insalata di Gamberi e Asparagi.
Price: A la carte
When: noon-11pm (Sun-Thu); noon-midnight (Fri-Sat)
Where: Scalini Dubai, Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach
Fans of improv (or just witty banter, really) are in for a treat this evening. The best part… they are part of the show. As an audience member you’ll be in the seat of power, throwing out topics that the actors will need to respond to. Thin Whose Line is it Anyway? But with a Dubai twist. This is the third edition of the popular local show – are you ready to rumble?
Price: Dh89
When: 8pm onwards
Where: The Junction Theatre in AlSerkal Avenue Dubai
If you’ve ever wanted an excuse to dress as your favourite anime character in public, this is it. Middle East Film & Comic Con is back in Abu Dhabi for three days of comics, gaming, cosplay, movies and general fandom-fuelled chaos. There are some pretty major names dropping by too, including John Cena, Simu Liu, Mackenyu, Pom Klementieff and Arden Cho. More than 46,000 people turned up last year, so don’t expect a quiet weekend. Do expect brilliant costumes, plenty of merch you absolutely don’t need (but absolutely want) and lots of very excited fans.
Price: Dh160 (Fri and Sun); Dh190 (Sat); Free (for under six); Dh50 (at the door for 7-11)
When: September 11–13, 3pm-11pm (Fri); noon-11pm (Sat-Sun)
Where: ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi
Sometimes you just need to sit in a dark room and let someone else make fun of life for a couple of hours. Comedy Box Office is back in Dubai on September 12, bringing together three Indian comics with very different ways of finding the funny in everyday chaos. Rajat Chauhan is known for his wonderfully relatable observations on Indian life, while Siddhartha Shetty brings bags of energy and Anmol Garg tackles the oddities of modern living. Go with your funniest friends, leave the week's problems at the door and prepare for the sort of laughing that makes your cheeks hurt.
Price: From $35.42
When: September 12, 7pm
Where: Dubai
September 13: Terra exhibition
If the kids have energy to burn — and somehow they always do — point them towards the new Splash ‘n’ Party in Dubai Hills. Built for ages one to 12, the waterpark has everything from toddler-friendly splash zones to slides, tipping buckets, an Aqua Tower and gloriously chaotic foam parties. There’s plenty happening out of the water too, with hourly mascots, magic shows, stilt walkers and dance sessions. Parents, meanwhile, can retreat to the shaded seating with a snack and enjoy that rarest of Dubai experiences: someone else keeping the children entertained.
Price: Check venue for current admission prices
When: Open daily
Where: Splash ‘n’ Party, Dubai Hills, Dubai
Here’s an offer worth clearing your calendar for. Talise Spa at Madinat Jumeirah is making spa days a two-person affair: book a selected 90-minute facial and you’ll receive a complimentary second treatment to share with someone special. Bring your mum, sister or best friend and consider it a very good excuse to switch off your phones and disappear into spa mode for a while. UAE resident women can also get 30 per cent off selected retail products throughout the month — because apparently leaving the spa empty-handed is optional.
Price: Depends on the 90-minute treatment
When: Until August 28
Where: Talise Spa, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai
Cherryhouse and Emirati chef Hessa Aljassmi have taken some very familiar local flavours and asked an important question: what happens if we put them inside really, really good pastry? The answer includes a gorgeous Date Cardamom Basket, made with Khalas dates from Liwa and inspired by traditional safafa palm weaving. There’s also a Khalas Date Loaf, nutty Salted Sesame Butter and a savoury cheese pastry with cumin, nigella and Emirati ghee. It feels proudly local without being overly serious about it — and, frankly, anything involving dates, cardamom and buttery laminated dough already has our attention.
Price: À la carte
When: Until September 28
Where: Cherryhouse, UAE
Say stop to navigating life on autopilot and yes to an intentional change this month with this neuroscience-backed session where you snap on the headphones and cut out the noise. With guided visualization by Silvina Joseph, founder of Charge Hypnosis & Wellness, and an experience that works on all your senses – using scents, audio, video, and moments of pause, these moments will have you feeling refreshed before you know it.
Price: Dh270 per person
When: 7pm
Where: ARTE Museum, The Dubai Mall
If you like your love stories with a healthy dose of chaos, The Marriage of Figaro should do nicely. Dubai Opera is opening its 10th Anniversary Season with the Ukrainian National Ballet’s playful take on Mozart’s classic, swapping sung dialogue for expressive choreography. At the centre are Figaro and Susanna, who are simply trying to get married — except meddling aristocrats, disguises, misunderstandings and romantic mix-ups keep getting in the way. Mozart’s familiar music, beautiful costumes and plenty of on-stage mischief make this an easy pick even if you wouldn’t normally call yourself a ballet person.
Price: From Dh250
When: September 17-19
Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai
If your kids love shouting at the stage almost as much as watching it, Mother Goose should keep them very happy. Magic Phil returns as the wonderfully named “village fool” of Fluffington, where his mum’s goose has suddenly started laying golden eggs. Naturally, chaos follows. There’s a boo-worthy villain, a slightly confused Fairy Poppins, plenty of magic and enough terrible egg puns to make parents groan along with the kids. Expect singalongs, audience participation and lots of “Oh no he didn’t!” moments in this silly, big-hearted family panto.
Price: $22.39
When: September 19, 11am and 3pm
Where: Theatre by QE2, Dubai
Sundays are for feasting with the family. And there’s a new spread to try in town. This British brasserie on Bluewaters Island is doing an All in Roast every weekend, where up to four people can tuck into a sharing menu that includes Roast Beef, Roast Chicken and 10-hour Slow-Cooked Lamb, alongside all the classics including dripping roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, cauliflower cheese, green beans, carrot and swede mash and unlimited gravy.
Price: Dh170 per person (for up to 4)
When: Sundays, noon onwards
Where: Bluewaters Island, Dubai
Running an obstacle course is tough enough. Doing it in the snow at 6am? That takes a particular kind of bravery. The Ice Warrior Challenge returns to Ski Dubai on September 20, with more than 20 obstacles waiting between you and the finish line. You’ll crawl under nets, clamber over rope walls, tackle monkey bars, charge through tyres and even plunge into icy pools. Your reward for voluntarily putting yourself through all that? A medal, refreshments and some serious bragging rights. Probably a very strong desire for a hot shower, too.
Price: From Dh210-Dh294
When: 6am
Where: Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai
Fancy a resort escape without packing an overnight bag? The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort is offering a daycation that gets you onto its gorgeous stretch of Saadiyat Beach and into the outdoor pools from morning until early evening. Your pass comes with dining credit too, so lunch or a poolside drink is practically part of the plan. And if lying horizontally all day makes you restless, Saadiyat’s museums and cultural attractions are nearby. Though once you’ve found a good sunlounger, getting up might be the hardest part.
Tuesdays call for tacos. And Querida is serving. There are endless rounds of freshly made tacos, with six fillings to choose from including asada, pastor, tinga, pollo, chorizo and adobada. Finish your first three and the next plate arrives, continuing until you physically cannot look at another tortilla. Most people apparently make it through eight to 12 tacos, while one heroic regular managed 23. Respect.
Price: Dh79 per person (including a starter and unlimited soft beverages)
When: Tuesdays, 11.30am-midnight
Where: Querida, Al Barsha 1, Dubai
Give Pride and Prejudice a run for its money when it comes to countryside vibes with this staycation in the middle of Dubai. The deal currently available will give you not only a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability) and breakfast for two but also a guided stables tour, early check-in from 11am and late check-out until 4pm.
Price: Dh499 per night (including 20% off on dining and spa treatments and 10% off on Connect Pilates)
When: valid on stays until September 30th
Where: Al Habtoor Polo Resort
Sometimes one night away is all it takes to make the week feel significantly better. Jannah Hotels & Resorts is offering weekday stays from Dh199, with breakfast and dinner included — so there’s very little planning required once you arrive. You’ll also get 15 percent off spa treatments, while early check-in, late check-out and a room upgrade are thrown in when available. Choose between Dubai Creek for a city escape or Ras Al Khaimah if you’d rather put a little more distance between yourself and your inbox.
Price: From Dh199 per night, including breakfast and dinner
When: Until September 30; weekdays only, excluding public holidays and blackout dates
Where: Jannah Dubai Creek Hotel, Dubai; Jannah Hotel Apartments & Villas, Ras Al Khaimah
This isn’t the kind of museum where you stand politely in front of a painting with your hands behind your back. At teamLab Phenomena, you’re part of the art. Step into immersive spaces filled with light, sound and motion, where the artworks respond to the way you move and change as you explore. It’s interactive, brilliantly strange and just as much fun for curious adults as it is for kids. Better still, you can go back and have a completely different experience the next time around.
Price: From Dh155 (ages 13+); from Dh55 (ages 4-12); free for under-fours. UAE resident offer: buy four regular tickets for the price of three
When: UAE resident offer available until September 30
Where: teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Cultural District, Abu Dhabi
You know that smug feeling when you think you’ve figured out how a magic trick works? Prepare to lose it. Merlin Award-winning illusionist Sergey Vorontsov is taking over ToDA with Beyond Limits, a 75-minute show packed with people disappearing, teleporting and changing before your eyes. There are eight performers, huge 360-degree projections and plenty of moments designed to make you turn to the person next to you and ask, “Wait, what just happened?” You might even get pulled into the action — and learn how a few of the tricks are done.
Price: From $45
When: Saturdays until October 4, 4.30pm and 7pm
Where: Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai
If you love the kind of theatre that makes you laugh one minute and feel unexpectedly emotional the next, this double bill at The Junction is worth a look. Patna Ka Superhero takes you to early-2000s Patna, where one actor somehow brings a whole neighbourhood — and one larger-than-life local hero — onto the stage. Then there’s Puraane Chawal, about two ageing comedians who haven’t spoken in years but are persuaded to perform together one last time. Expect old grudges, bruised egos, plenty of laughs and, underneath it all, a lot of heart.
Price: From $34
When: September 26-27, 3.30pm (Patna Ka Superhero) and 7.30pm (Puraane Chawal)
Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai
If you’re craving a change of scenery but can’t quite justify a full-blown holiday, Hatta is calling. JA Hatta Fort Hotel is offering a proper 24-hour stay on Sunday to Thursday bookings, so there’s no rushing through breakfast before an annoyingly early checkout. You can linger by the pool until 8pm and try Jeema’s new Indian menu while you’re there. Families can also make the most of the Summer Getaway, with kids under 12 staying and dining for free, plus archery, air gun experiences and a Dh100 spa credit.
Price: Various, kids under 12 stay and dine free
When: Until September 30
Where: JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Hatta, Dubai
Broken pavements, abandoned maintenance equipment and other bits of city life you’d normally walk straight past get their moment in the spotlight at Precarious Beings. Kuwaiti artist and architect Hamad Almuzaini’s first solo exhibition looks at the small, often accidental ways people leave their mark on Kuwait City. Through photography, drawings and sculptures, everyday urban details become clues to how we use, adapt to and make sense of the places around us. It sounds serious, but the idea is wonderfully relatable: sometimes the most interesting parts of a city are the things nobody planned.
Price: Free
When: Until October 11
Where: Tashkeel, Dubai
If you haven’t been to the circus in years, Pluma might tempt you back. The show follows a young girl with big dreams of flying, but really, you’re here to watch some ridiculously talented people do things in the air that most of us wouldn’t attempt on the ground. Expect trapeze artists, acrobatics, water, 3D projections and plenty of big visual moments, all wrapped around a sweet story about finding your confidence. It’s colourful, a little magical and an easy family night out — with enough spectacle to keep the grown-ups watching too.
Price: From Dh100
When: From Sep 30-Oct 24, 7pm (Thu); 5pm and 8pm (Fri-Sat); 4pm and 7pm(Sun)
Where: Pluma Circus Tent, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai