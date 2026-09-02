If you love the kind of theatre that makes you laugh one minute and feel unexpectedly emotional the next, this double bill at The Junction is worth a look. Patna Ka Superhero takes you to early-2000s Patna, where one actor somehow brings a whole neighbourhood — and one larger-than-life local hero — onto the stage. Then there’s Puraane Chawal, about two ageing comedians who haven’t spoken in years but are persuaded to perform together one last time. Expect old grudges, bruised egos, plenty of laughs and, underneath it all, a lot of heart.