Dubai Parks & Resorts to reopen in October: What’s new this season

From Hollywood coasters to Real Madrid World, a new season of family fun
Ready for rollercoasters, movie worlds, football, LEGO and a little friendly competition? Dubai Parks & Resorts reopens on October 7 with a new season of rides, games and family adventures.
The wait is nearly over. Dubai’s big theme-park playground is getting ready to roar back to life.
From October 7, 2026, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts will welcome guests back to a full season of thrills, immersive worlds and family entertainment, bringing together MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort and The World of Riverland™ under one giant entertainment destination.
And with the October mid-term break just around the corner, the timing could hardly be more convenient for families looking for something more exciting than another afternoon at the mall.
If your ideal theme park day comes with a side of movie magic, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai is the place to start.
The Hollywood-inspired park packs 29 rides and attractions across worlds inspired by DreamWorks Animation, Columbia Pictures and Lionsgate.
You can race through the dark on Madagascar Mad Pursuit, take flight with Hiccup and Toothless on Dragon Gliders, or climb aboard The Hunger Games – Capitol Bullet Train.
There are also worlds dedicated to favourites including Shrek, Kung Fu Panda and The Smurfs, making it a particularly easy sell for families who cannot agree on which film universe they want to live in for the day.
For football fans, Real Madrid World offers a very different kind of theme-park day.
The world's only Real Madrid theme park brings the club's history and fandom to life through more than 40 attractions and experiences.
Fancy a serious adrenaline hit? Try the Hala Madrid Coaster. Want the view instead? Stars Flyer takes guests 460 feet above the park.
There is also the Bernabéu Experience, the La Fábrica Training Pitch and opportunities to meet football icons at Meet the Stars.
So yes, you can spend the day talking football, playing football and riding football-themed attractions. Your group chat may never recover.
If rollercoasters aren't everyone's thing, The World of Riverland™ is bringing plenty of ways to compete without necessarily needing to brave a giant drop.
This season, the entertainment hub adds a new bowling experience and Lamborghini Automobili Racing Simulators to an already packed line-up.
Guests can go-kart, try archery and axe throwing, tackle shooting challenges, solve puzzles at Perplex City and The Hidden Chamber, play mini golf or head indoors to Neon Galaxy and its arcade games.
The new racing simulators could be particularly dangerous territory for friendships: suddenly the person who claims they are "not competitive" is demanding a rematch.
Spread across French Village, Boardwalk, Sports Boulevard and The Peninsula, Riverland also brings together restaurants, cafés and outdoor spaces, so you can turn a quick game into dinner and an entire evening out.
And with entry starting from Dh25, it is also the most accessible option for those who want a taste of the destination without committing to a full theme-park day.
For younger visitors, LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort has the classic combination that tends to work remarkably well with children: rides, LEGO and water.
The LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park has more than 40 rides and attractions, while LEGOLAND® Water Park offers 20 slides and water attractions designed with families in mind.
There is interactive play, building, rides and MINILAND, with plenty to keep little LEGO fans occupied throughout the day.
And if one day isn't enough, families can extend the adventure with a stay at LEGOLAND® Hotel or try the prehistoric-themed T-REX Glamping experience.
For something with a more resort-style feel, Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection offers a Polynesian-inspired stay within the destination.
The appeal of Dubai Parks & Resorts is that you do not necessarily have to pick one type of fun.
One group can chase Hollywood thrills at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai. Football fans can head for Real Madrid World. Families with younger children can spend the day at LEGOLAND. And everyone can regroup at Riverland for food, games and a little competitive chaos.
It also means you can make the visit as short or ambitious as you like, from an evening of games and dinner to a full theme-park day followed by a staycation.
And with the new season opening on October 7, just ahead of the mid-term break, Dubai's theme-park calendar is officially back in business.
Reopening: October 7, 2026
MOTIONGATE™ Dubai: Tickets from Dh295
Real Madrid World: Tickets from Dh295
The World of Riverland™: Entry from Dh25
LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort: Includes LEGOLAND Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park and LEGOLAND Hotel