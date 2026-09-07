Harry Potter lands at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi: What’s confirmed, from Diagon Alley to Hogwarts

Hogwarts, Diagon Alley and Forbidden Forest teased for Yas Island expansion
Somewhere, a Hogwarts letter is being drafted with a Yas Island address on it.
Miral and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences have confirmed what Potterheads across the region have been not-so-quietly hoping for: Three full-scale Harry Potter lands are coming to Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. Tada, that means Diagon Alley, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest, spread across a genuinely enormous 63,000 square metres, that's roughly 678,000 square feet of wizarding world, built from scratch, in the desert.
So, what are you in for? Gliding pearly ghosts? Or like Ron, you might just be following the spiders in the Forbidden Forest (nah, we don't know, we're just creeping you out). Or, are owls swooping over your heads?
Well, here is what is actually confirmed.
Diagon Alley: Your shopping list time!
Every great Potter story starts with a trip down Diagon Alley, and now fans in the region won't have to imagine cobbled streets and crooked shopfronts from behind a screen. Wand shops, wizarding storefronts, and the kind of immersive detail that makes you forget you're not actually eleven years old and terrified of Gringotts goblins.
Hogwarts, obviously.
No wizarding world is complete without the castle itself. Hogwarts is officially joining the lineup, promising all the creeps and fun, that you can expect from the castle.
The Forbidden Forest: Slightly less safe, but just so exciting
And then there's the Forbidden Forest, the land nobody was told they needed until right now. It's dark, atmospheric, packed with things lurking out of sight (who is imagining a centaur spotting?)
When can you actually go?
Construction is targeted for completion in 2028, which — yes — means patience is required. But for a project of this scale, being one of the first parks in the world to bring Hogwarts and Diagon Alley together under one roof is worth the wait. Consider this the start of the countdown.
For now, start planning your house robes. You've got a few years to decide between Gryffindor and Slytherin.
Simon Robinson, President Global Experiences & Studio Operations, Warner Bros. Discovery, had earlier said in a statement, “The expansion of Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi represents a significant step forward in our commitment to building world‑class destinations anchored in the strength of our storytelling. Introducing three new Harry Potter–themed lands allows us to deepen the connection between our iconic franchises and the guests who cherish them. This development reflects our long‑term vision for immersive entertainment experiences that set new benchmarks for the industry, and we look forward to unveiling environments that fans will love for generations to come.”
The reveal had earlier opened with the flying Ford Anglia, the enchanted car from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
This will be the first permanent Harry Potter attraction built outside a Universal-operated park, and the first anywhere in the Middle East. Like the rest of Warner Bros. World, it will be fully indoor and air-conditioned, a built-in advantage against Abu Dhabi's climate.