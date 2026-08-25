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Winter is over: Kit Harington heads to Hogwarts as Lockhart in Harry Potter Season 2, Nicholas Hoult bows out

From audiobook to screen, Harington revisits Gilderoy Lockhart in Season 2

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Lockhart was first immortalised on film by Kenneth Branagh in the 2002 adaptation, and Harington now takes on the task of putting his own stamp on one of the franchise's most memorably vain characters.
Lockhart was first immortalised on film by Kenneth Branagh in the 2002 adaptation, and Harington now takes on the task of putting his own stamp on one of the franchise's most memorably vain characters.
AFP-PHILLIP FARAONE

Kit Harington has officially stepped in in as Gilderoy Lockhart for Season 2 of HBO's Harry Potter series, yes the wildly vain, self-congratulatory Defense Against the Dark Arts professor from Chamber of Secrets.

Harington steps into the role following Nicholas Hoult's exit from the production, which came down to scheduling conflicts rather than any creative disagreement. For fans who had been eyeing Hoult in the part, the shift might sting a little, but Harington's casting brings its own kind of pedigree to the role.

In fact, this isn't Harington's first brush with the character. He previously lent his voice to Lockhart in Audible's full-cast Harry Potter audiobook series, which released late last year — meaning he's already spent time inside the professor's head, if not yet in his robes. Now he gets the chance to bring that same theatrical self-regard to the screen. Lockhart was first immortalised on film by Kenneth Branagh in the 2002 adaptation, and Harington now takes on the task of putting his own stamp on one of the franchise's most memorably vain characters.

He joins an ensemble cast that continues to grow more impressive with each announcement. Leading the young trio are Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. They're backed by a formidable lineup of veteran actors, including John Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as the beloved groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid.

Season 2 begins filming this fall, right as Season 1 gears up for its Christmas Day premiere on HBO and HBO Max.

Behind the camera, there's been a shakeup as well. Season 1 writer Jon Brown has been promoted to co-showrunner, joining forces with series developer Francesca Gardiner to help steer the show's creative direction. Mark Mylod, known for his work on prestige television, is set to direct.

As for timing, Season 2 is expected to begin filming this fall, giving Harington plenty of time to settle into Lockhart's larger-than-life persona. Meanwhile, anticipation continues to build for Season 1, which is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max this Christmas Day, bringing Hogwarts to the small screen for the very first time.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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