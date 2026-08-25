In fact, this isn't Harington's first brush with the character. He previously lent his voice to Lockhart in Audible's full-cast Harry Potter audiobook series, which released late last year — meaning he's already spent time inside the professor's head, if not yet in his robes. Now he gets the chance to bring that same theatrical self-regard to the screen. Lockhart was first immortalised on film by Kenneth Branagh in the 2002 adaptation, and Harington now takes on the task of putting his own stamp on one of the franchise's most memorably vain characters.