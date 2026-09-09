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HBO gave Ravenclaw its eagle back. Here are 9 other ways the show differs from the films

New cast, restored characters, redesigned crests: what's different so far

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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HBO gave Ravenclaw its eagle back. Here are 9 other ways the show differs from the films

Dubai: HBO's Harry Potter isn't a remake. It's a book-first adaptation with a season per novel, which means roughly eight to ten times the runtime the films had per story. Here's what's confirmed different so far.

1. A completely new cast

No returning film actors, no aged-up roles. Dominic McLaughlin plays Harry, Arabella Stanton plays Hermione and Alastair Stout plays Ron, chosen from more than 30,000 child actors who auditioned. John Lithgow is Dumbledore, Janet McTeer is McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu is Snape, Nick Frost is Hagrid.

2. Peeves the Poltergeist is finally in it

Peeves appears in all seven books and was cut from all eight films for time. Peter Serafinowicz has been cast in the role, which book readers have wanted restored for over two decades.

3. The Patil twins are split by house again

Parvati is in Gryffindor and Padma is in Ravenclaw in the books. The films put both in Gryffindor to avoid confusion. The show restores the split, giving each twin her own house storyline for the first time.

4. The house crests have been completely redesigned

New minimalist crests were revealed at Back to Hogwarts events in Australia in late August, replacing the elaborate heraldic shields from the films with simple mascot-in-a-circle designs. Reaction has been harsh, with fans calling them "corporate" and comparing them to app icons.

5. Ravenclaw finally has its eagle

The films used a raven and blue-and-silver colours. The books use an eagle and blue-and-bronze. HBO's new crest restores both, correcting a 25-year-old error.

6. Harry's scar has reportedly changed too

Early marketing suggests the lightning-bolt scar has been redesigned for the show and won't match the film version, though full details aren't confirmed yet.

7. A much deeper bench of Hogwarts students

Susan Bones, Ernie Macmillan, Justin Finch-Fletchley, Terry Boot, Lisa Turpin, Penelope Clearwater and a full Slytherin Quidditch team have all been cast, several with barely a mention in the books. Ernie Macmillan doesn't even appear in the first novel, but he's in season one anyway.

8. Possibly new scenes not in the books either

Trailer analysis has flagged material at the Burrow and a private Dumbledore conversation that exist in neither the film nor the book. Unconfirmed, but showrunner Casey Bloys has promised each season stays "authentic to the original books."

9. The wishlist nobody's confirmed yet

Fans are hoping for Dobby's Room of Requirement idea back from Neville, Hermione's S.P.E.W. campaign restored, the Marauders properly explained, and Harry's Triwizard winnings offered to Cedric's family. None of this is confirmed. All of it is possible given the runtime.

10. A Hogwarts Legacy tie-in

The show is confirmed to connect with the Hogwarts Legacy games, something the films never did, and a slight departure from HBO's book-purist marketing.

Where it stands

Filming started at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden almost 14 years to the day after Deathly Hallows Part 2 left cinemas. Season 2, Chamber of Secrets, is already moving into production. The show premieres in 2027.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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