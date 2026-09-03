Harry Potter HBO trailer: New series teases more of James and Lily, a fresh trio, and a terrifying troll

Almost as fast as the trailer dropped, the pushback started, about several aspects, including colour. Fans immediately noticed that the the palette embraces ool, grey, and blue throughout, and a lot of longtime fans are not into it. One viewer said the original film "has such a light and magical feeling to it," while the new trailer "looks depressing and has the colour palette of" the darkest book in the series. Another comparison making the rounds: the lighting reads like it was "used for Game of Thrones slapped onto Harry Potter," which, as one fan put it, "doesn't work."