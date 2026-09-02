Hogwarts, Diagon Alley and Forbidden Forest teased for Yas Island expansion
You're never growing out of Harry Potter, are you, millennials? And the world, just got bigger. A live Back to Hogwarts showcase revealed that the long-planned Harry Potter expansion at Warner Bros. World on Yas Island will actually consist of three separate themed lands, not the single zone originally announced.
The reveal opened with the flying Ford Anglia, the enchanted car from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, soaring into view of the park's signature water tower before the screen read "Three new themed lands" alongside a September 7 reveal date. A companion page on the park's website now confirms all three lands will be Harry Potter-themed, though names and specific attractions haven't been released.
When Miral and Warner Bros. Discovery first announced the project back in 2022, they described a single large-scale Potter zone letting guests step into the wizarding world in new ways. As recently as this past May, Miral was still referring to it as one land, paired with two new DC-themed rides. The park currently has six lands: Warner Bros. Plaza, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch, Cartoon Junction, Gotham City, and Metropolis, so this addition would be the seventh.
Whether the shift to "three lands" means the original footprint got divided into smaller sections or the whole project simply grew hasn't been made clear.
Social posts from official Harry Potter channels now point specifically to Hogwarts Castle, Diagon Alley, and the Forbidden Forest as the three areas — though it's not confirmed these map directly onto what was just teased.
The flying car footage has fueled speculation about a signature dark ride recreating the Anglia's chase alongside the Hogwarts Express, its crash into the Whomping Willow, and its rescue of Harry and Ron from giant spiders in the forest, a sequence that, notably, none of Universal's existing Potter parks have turned into a ride yet.
This will be the first permanent Harry Potter attraction built outside a Universal-operated park, and the first anywhere in the Middle East. Like the rest of Warner Bros. World, it will be fully indoor and air-conditioned — a built-in advantage against Abu Dhabi's climate. Construction is reportedly already underway, with some reports pointing to a 2029 opening.
A full reveal, including names and ride details, is expected September 7 at noon UAE time. The countdown has begun.