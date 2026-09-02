When Miral and Warner Bros. Discovery first announced the project back in 2022, they described a single large-scale Potter zone letting guests step into the wizarding world in new ways. As recently as this past May, Miral was still referring to it as one land, paired with two new DC-themed rides. The park currently has six lands: Warner Bros. Plaza, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch, Cartoon Junction, Gotham City, and Metropolis, so this addition would be the seventh.