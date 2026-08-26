What to watch in UAE cinemas and on OTT this weekend: Toxic, Harry Potter and more

The film Warner Bros. tried to erase for a tax write-off, rescued by public outrage and an indie distributor with either extremely good instincts or a very expensive sense of justice, either way, it's finally in cinemas. After a lifetime of exploding, flattening and generally being betrayed by faulty products, Wile E. Coyote does the only sensible thing left: He sues ACME. Will Forte plays the lawyer who takes the case, John Cena plays the opposition, and the whole thing unfolds in a live-action/animation hybrid that's clearly borrowing Who Framed Roger Rabbit's homework. A cartoon character suing a corporation is either the most unhinged pitch of the year or the most accurate depiction of consumer rights we're going to get. Possibly both.