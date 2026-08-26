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On 25th anniversary, Harry Potter movies return to UAE screens

The magic kicks off on Thursday, Aug 27. This is where you can see the movies

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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On 25th anniversary, Harry Potter movies return to UAE screens

Calling all muggles and magic folk, it’s time to dust off those wands and cloaks, and get ready to re-enter the wizarding world of Harry Potter. As the franchise turns 25, and HBO works to cash in on a generation nostalgic for Hogwarts (the new series is expected on Christmas this year), the movies are getting a re-release worldwide.

This month, starting this weekend in fact, a number of cinema halls in the UAE will be playing the whole list of films that sees Harry Potter become The Boy Who Lived and go from a neglected child to the last hope of magic folk everywhere.

Get ready to revisit Honeydukes, see quidditch in motion, and watch as Harry defeats He Who Must Not Be Named.

Ready to spell? You’ll win your house extra points if you dress up for this.

Take note, the films en route to the big screen are:

  •  Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

  •  Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

  •  Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

  • Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

  • Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1

  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

The re-showings are happening August 27, Thursday, onwards. It’ll begin with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and the next installments will be rolled out over the next few weeks.

Want to catch a show? For timings and tickets, have a look at the listings in:

  • VOX Cinemas

  • Reel Cinemas

  • Star Cinemas

  • Cine Royal Cinemas

  • Oscar Cinema

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