GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

'A fire-breathing chicken': Fans react to HBO's new Harry Potter Hogwarts house crests

The new designs drop the heraldic shields, but restore Ravenclaw's book-accurate eagle

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The four Hogwarts houses have new crests, and the reaction online has been swift and largely unimpressed.
The four Hogwarts houses have new crests, and the reaction online has been swift and largely unimpressed.

Dubai: The four Hogwarts houses have new crests, and the reaction online has been swift and largely unimpressed.

HBO unveiled the redesigned emblems for Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw at a Back to Hogwarts event in Australia, timed to 1 September, the date Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was first published and the date the Hogwarts Express departs in the books.

The new designs strip out most of what the films made familiar. Where the Warner Bros. crests were heraldic, with each animal mounted on an intricate shield in the style of a medieval bestiary, the television versions place each mascot inside a plain coloured circle ringed with simple decorative flourishes. The line work is far thinner. The animals read as stylised rather than ornate.

The complaint

The objections cluster around the same point. The originals felt like coats of arms, which is what a crest is meant to feel like. One fan described the new versions as the informal edition. Another argued that when you picture a Hogwarts crest, the film design is the one that surfaces. Someone compared Ravenclaw's new eagle to a fire-breathing chicken.

There were also complaints about the finish rather than the concept, with several people noting that the silver in the released images looks gold and hoping higher-resolution versions will clear it up.

The Ravenclaw change is the interesting one

Buried under the aesthetic argument is a decision that goes the other way.

Ravenclaw's crest now carries an eagle. In the books, the house symbol has always been an eagle. The films used a raven, presumably because it matches the name, and also swapped the house colours from blue and bronze to blue and silver.

HBO has put the eagle back, which is a direct correction of a film-era departure and consistent with the series' stated intention to follow the novels more closely than the movies did.

Gryffindor keeps its lion, Slytherin its serpent, Hufflepuff its badger.

Part of a pattern

This is not the first design row of the marketing campaign. The school's own crest was revealed earlier and does away with the four-animal coat of arms entirely, replaced by a golden letter H with roots below and branches above, like a tree. According to Wizarding World, the franchise's official news hub, that simplification was deliberate.

The broader visual direction has been consistently darker than the films, with muted, moodier colour throughout the promotional material rather than the saturated palette of the eight-film run.

The series premieres in December.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Rupert Grint appears at a screening of the film "Knock at the Cabin" in London on Jan. 25, 2023.

Rupert Grint to become Ron Weasley again — on Broadway

2m read
On 25th anniversary, Harry Potter is back at the movies

On 25th anniversary, Harry Potter is back at the movies

2m read
Lockhart was first immortalised on film by Kenneth Branagh in the 2002 adaptation, and Harington now takes on the task of putting his own stamp on one of the franchise's most memorably vain characters.

Kit Harington steps into Harry Potter Season 2

2m read
The 2.4-metre illuminated sculpture was created over 34 days by Emirates Engineering in Dubai before being flown to London

How Emirates turned A380 parts into an Arsenal crest

3m read