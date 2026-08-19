Outer Banks Season 5, Magic Faraway Tree, Khalifa: This week's UAE watchlist — OTT and cinemas

So, if you're winding down after a long week or planning a weekend binge, there's plenty landing on screens across the UAE right now. Netflix says goodbye to one of its biggest teen dramas as the Pogues embark on their final treasure hunt, cinemas welcome a whimsical family adventure rooted in a beloved childhood classic, and Malayalam cinema delivers one of its most anticipated Onam blockbusters, led by a stacked ensemble cast. Add in a gritty Jason Statham thriller, a fresh chapter in the Insidious universe, and a college basketball dynasty getting the documentary treatment, and this week's lineup has something for pretty much every mood, action, nostalgia, horror, or a good old-fashioned family adventure. Here's everything worth watching, whether you're settling in on the couch or heading out to the cinema.