What to watch in UAE cinemas and OTT this week: The Paradise to Avengers Endgame Encore

If you like fake dating, this one's for you. Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman lead the cast in the first screen adaptation of Ali Hazelwood's bestselling BookTok favourite. Olive is a brilliant PhD student who realises her best friend Anh has fallen for her crush Jeremy. To prove she's over him, she impulsively kisses Adam Carlsen, the most intimidating professor in the department. A panicked gesture of friendship turns into a fake relationship with rules and a deal that suits both of them. You can probably guess how that ends.