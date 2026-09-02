Dior turns its iconic Cannage green for Middle East exclusive

The house reimagines its historic Cannage motif in yellow gold and vivid green lacquer
Dior has never needed to reinvent cannage so much as recolour it. That is the exercise behind the Middle East exclusive launch of the La D My Dior timepiece and the My Dior jewellery collection: the house’s signature motif, worked in gold and struck through with an intensely saturated green lacquer.
Cannage is Dior shorthand for heritage. The interlaced pattern traces back to the Napoleon III chairs that lined the salons of Christian Dior’s very first shows. It was, quite literally, the pattern guests sat on while watching history get made. Decades later, the house is still mining.
This iteration leads with colour. A yellow gold ring and bracelet carry the cannage weave in green lacquer, applied with meticulous precision using the house’s finest savoir-faire. It’s a pairing that reflects the Artistic Director of Dior Joaillerie’s own fascination with the interplay of colour. The lacquer doesn’t sit on the gold so much as argue with it, and the effect is sculptural rather than decorative.
The timepiece completes the trio. Its dial and strap carry the same graphic cannage lines, finely engraved so the pattern shifts with the light. On a watch, where space is unforgiving, that level of detail is a statement of intent.
The real story, beyond the craft, is the exclusivity. All three pieces are limited edition, available only in the Middle East. It’s a small but telling signal of how heritage houses are choosing to speak to the region - not as an afterthought, but as a market worth designing for directly.