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Dior opens Dubai distribution hub to speed up Middle East deliveries

New 7,200 sqm hub will support faster boutique restocking and UAE e-commerce

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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The regional distribution centre was officially inaugurated on September 21 in the presence of senior executives from Dubai South and Dior, including Pierre De Maigret, President Middle East at Dior, and Anne Borde, Worldwide Supply Chain & Logistics Director at Dior.
The regional distribution centre was officially inaugurated on September 21 in the presence of senior executives from Dubai South and Dior, including Pierre De Maigret, President Middle East at Dior, and Anne Borde, Worldwide Supply Chain & Logistics Director at Dior.
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Dubai: Dior has opened a new Middle East distribution centre in Dubai South, bringing inventory closer to regional markets in a move aimed at improving product availability, speeding up boutique replenishment and supporting its growing UAE e-commerce business.

The 7,200-square-metre facility, located at the EZDubai Logistics Hub, will manage inventory, order fulfilment and the replenishment of Dior boutiques across the Middle East.

The centre spans two levels and will also support online orders in the UAE, giving Dior a regional base from which it can manage stock and respond more quickly to demand across its network.

Stock moves closer to regional markets

Dior said positioning inventory closer to customers will allow it to replenish boutiques faster and improve product availability across the region.

The facility is designed to support the fashion house's Middle East operations while giving its supply chain teams greater control over how stock moves between the distribution centre and boutiques.

We are pleased to inaugurate Dior’s new Regional Distribution Centre at Dubai South and welcome another globally renowned brand to our growing logistics ecosystem. The establishment of Dior’s regional distribution centre reflects the confidence international companies continue to place in Dubai as a strategic base for their regional operations.
Nabil Alkindi, Group CEO of Dubai South

He added that Dubai South's role was to provide companies with an environment where they could manage supply chains, connect with key markets and support longer-term expansion.

UAE e-commerce part of the plan

Dior's UAE e-commerce operations will also be supported by the new centre, alongside its physical boutique network.

The location at EZDubai gives the company access to Jebel Ali Port through a bonded logistics corridor, while the hub is also close to Al Maktoum International Airport.

That allows goods to move through air, sea and road connections from the same logistics district.

EZDubai supports companies operating across logistics, retail and e-commerce, with the Dior facility becoming the latest regional distribution operation based at the hub.

Electric vehicles for UAE deliveries

The facility has received LEED Gold certification and will also form part of Dior's efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its logistics operations.

Measures include optimising transport flows, removing single-use plastic from packaging and increasing the use of sea freight where possible.

Dior is also deploying electric vehicles for last-mile deliveries in the UAE.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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