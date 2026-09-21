New 7,200 sqm hub will support faster boutique restocking and UAE e-commerce
Dubai: Dior has opened a new Middle East distribution centre in Dubai South, bringing inventory closer to regional markets in a move aimed at improving product availability, speeding up boutique replenishment and supporting its growing UAE e-commerce business.
The 7,200-square-metre facility, located at the EZDubai Logistics Hub, will manage inventory, order fulfilment and the replenishment of Dior boutiques across the Middle East.
The centre spans two levels and will also support online orders in the UAE, giving Dior a regional base from which it can manage stock and respond more quickly to demand across its network.
Dior said positioning inventory closer to customers will allow it to replenish boutiques faster and improve product availability across the region.
The facility is designed to support the fashion house's Middle East operations while giving its supply chain teams greater control over how stock moves between the distribution centre and boutiques.
We are pleased to inaugurate Dior’s new Regional Distribution Centre at Dubai South and welcome another globally renowned brand to our growing logistics ecosystem. The establishment of Dior’s regional distribution centre reflects the confidence international companies continue to place in Dubai as a strategic base for their regional operations.Nabil Alkindi, Group CEO of Dubai South
He added that Dubai South's role was to provide companies with an environment where they could manage supply chains, connect with key markets and support longer-term expansion.
Dior's UAE e-commerce operations will also be supported by the new centre, alongside its physical boutique network.
The location at EZDubai gives the company access to Jebel Ali Port through a bonded logistics corridor, while the hub is also close to Al Maktoum International Airport.
That allows goods to move through air, sea and road connections from the same logistics district.
EZDubai supports companies operating across logistics, retail and e-commerce, with the Dior facility becoming the latest regional distribution operation based at the hub.
The facility has received LEED Gold certification and will also form part of Dior's efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its logistics operations.
Measures include optimising transport flows, removing single-use plastic from packaging and increasing the use of sea freight where possible.
Dior is also deploying electric vehicles for last-mile deliveries in the UAE.