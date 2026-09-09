Tilak Varma falls for 99 in Duleep Trophy final heartbreak

South Zone captain’s marathon 99 in vain as East Zone tighten grip on final
Getting out on 99 is painful at any time. Doing it in a final, after spending more than 200 balls at the crease, makes it even worse.
Tilak Varma suffered exactly that heartbreak in the Duleep Trophy final between South Zone and East Zone in Chennai on Wednesday.
The South Zone captain batted well to reach 99 from 210 balls and needed just one more run for what would have been his ninth first class century.
But it never came.
With South Zone down to their final wicket, Tilak made room to drive Kounain Quraishi against the turn. The ball went straight back to the bowler, who completed the return catch.
Tilak was gone for 99 from 211 balls, having hit nine fours. South Zone were also bowled out for 336 with his dismissal.
What makes it even more frustrating is the form Tilak has been in.
The 23 year old had scored an unbeaten 116 in his previous Duleep Trophy match, meaning he missed out on back to back centuries by just one run. It would also have been his third Duleep Trophy hundred in only six matches since making his debut in the competition in 2023.
There was a nice moment after his dismissal too, with East Zone players appreciating Tilak's effort as he walked back.
East Zone had earlier piled up 708 in their first innings, led by captain Ishan Kishan’s brilliant 270. South Zone could manage only 336 in reply, which gave East Zone a huge 372 run first innings lead.
East Zone then batted again and reached 212 for five by the end of Day 4, taking their overall lead to 584 runs
Tilak may not have got the century he wanted, but his 211 ball innings was another reminder that there is much more to his batting than the aggressive strokeplay we usually see from him in T20 cricket. Unfortunately for him, South Zone are now in a very difficult position heading into the fifth and final day, with East Zone firmly in control of the final.