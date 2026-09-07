East Zone skipper’s 250 falls short of Raman Lamba’s long-standing 320 record
Dubai: The ongoing final of Duleep Trophy has been a batting masterclass by the East Zone. The side led by Ishan Kishan ended Day 1 with commanding 385 for 4 against South Zone. The lead only got bigger courtesy of the skipper who displayed one his best innings.
Kishan arrived in the pitch on Day one and continued his dominance even on the second day. He scored 250 in 301 balls, making him the 12th highest runs innings in the Duleep Trophy history. Raman Lamba, who scored 320 runs for North Zone against the West Zone in 1987 Duleep Trophy final, still remains in the number one position.
Kishan shares the 12th position with WV Raman. The East Zone skipper shifted gear after scoring his double century. He decided walk away as retired hurt since fatigue took the better of him.
Kishan scored 34 boundaries during his innings, 27 of which were 4s. While he failed to make history with the bat despite one of the best innings, his team East Zone now have the chance to change the record books.
The highest team total in Duleep Trophy is 868, made by North Zone in 1987. At the time of writing, East Zone had scored 626 with four wickets in hand. While the record may seem quite close, it could get challenging for East Zone without Kishan.
The 28-year-old only has two test international caps to his name, with his last red ball match being against West Indies in July 2023. His Duleep Trophy final performance can be a statement to all the selectors for snubbing him.