Veteran pacer reflects on his long journey after helping East Zone lift the Duleep Trophy
Mohammed Shami has described playing 100 first-class matches as a proud moment in his career, saying his hunger for wickets and passion for the game remain as strong as ever.
The 36-year-old India fast bowler reached the milestone while representing East Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final against South Zone. East Zone won the title, giving Shami another memorable moment in a career that has seen him overcome several challenges.
Speaking in a video shared by BCCI Domestic, Shami said reaching the landmark was the result of years of hard work and sacrifice.
“100th match is always special, whether you score a hundred and raise your bat for the first time or you play in 100 matches,” he said.
“It is a very long journey, a long sacrifice and a goal of your life.”
Shami's 100th first-class match carried added significance as he helped East Zone win the Duleep Trophy, 14 years after being part of the team that claimed its maiden title in 2012.
The fast bowler was just 21 when East Zone lifted the trophy for the first time. Returning to the winning side after more than a decade made the latest victory particularly special.
“This is very special because it's your 100th match and you have the Duleep Trophy final, and if you win that, it's like a lifetime memory in your life,” Shami said.
“Last time the East Zone won, I was there, and now, after those years, I am still present here as the circle comes full.”
Shami finished the final with figures of two wickets for 42 runs, playing his part in East Zone's victory.
Despite being out of the Indian team for some time, Shami said his desire to take wickets and keep performing had not changed.
“The hunger is the same, I think — the hunger for the wicket, the passion to run; it's the same as before,” he said.
The main difference, he explained, was the experience he had gained over the years.
“Now only one thing has changed; at that time I didn't know anything, now I know planning, plotting, and maturity is more, so that's the only difference.”
Reflecting on the challenges of a long career, Shami said dealing with difficult periods and staying connected to the game were important for consistency.
“There are ups and downs; if you look at life, there is a lot of struggle, there is pain, there is relief, laughter, happiness — everything comes in it,” he said.
He added that passion and the ability to keep fighting were what helped players continue performing over the years.