Tamara Ralph on the one thing she’ll never compromise on

She recites all of this plainly, without ceremony - not a boast, but an accounting kept by someone who tracks every hour that goes into what she and her team create. Some of her petites mains have worked beside her for twelve, fifteen years. "They know what I like, what I don't like, which is also just as important. I really understand my creative language, and when I explain, I want it like this, they understand - that mutual respect and collaboration is always important. We really are like a family, because we've worked together for so long." The reward, she says, isn't the applause at the finale. It's earlier than that. "Seeing the team so passionate and so excited about the collection, and everything coming together as you envisioned, is a really nice part - because what you've had in your mind, and you've put down on paper, is finally coming to life."