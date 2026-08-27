Tamara Ralph on the one thing she’ll never compromise on

The couturier talks craft, Middle East clients, family and staying true to her vision
Paris, midsummer, inside the Palais de Tokyo: crystal mesh catches the light over nude illusion, liquid silk pools against sculpted lace, and a palette of sunrise bronze, champagne gold, moonlit ivory, and midnight noir moves across the runway like the collection's own stated inspiration - the first light of dawn. It is, by any measure, a truly mesmerising tour de force.
The references behind it are specific: a hint of South Asia, the glamour of the 1930s, a single imagined woman standing at the point where the two meet. But Tamara Ralph starts somewhere else entirely. "It was really about love and light and radiance and movement," she says. "I took a hint of South Asian influence - a region that I've always loved and adored, and has a place in my heart - and the 1930s, which is my favourite era. Something spoke to my heart, both of these details, and that's why I wanted just subtle influences of them, because they actually blend quite beautifully. There's this elegance and glamour from the 1930s with the richness and beauty of that particular region. I just imagined a woman in that era, in that region - that was my starting point."
It's a truly distinctive way to work - less collage than character, a whole imagined life she then has to go and find the fabric for.
The South Asian influence surfaced through a sleek, modernised take on the sari, worked into asymmetric draping rather than quoted outright. "I love that kind of really simple take on a sari, but done in a very modern way," Ralph says of the opening look - a single, near-transparent layer of organza, so delicately embroidered it reads as air rather than fabric. "To get that very delicate layering and to look light and airy is a very difficult thing from a craftsmanship perspective. There were a lot of baguette elements, referencing fine jewellery and different details within South Asian references that I love - bringing that all through with jewellery elements throughout the clothes, almost wearable jewellery."
Ask her to pick a favourite look and she genuinely struggles. "It was very, very hard to choose, actually. I never really have one particular favourite - they're all connected to each other on so many different levels." The piece she keeps returning to anyway: a bra top in enamel and gold metal, its floral motifs worked in the shape of roses and inlaid with mother-of-pearl, worn beneath a chiffon skirt embroidered to match in sage green and blush pink, closed with a pale satin opera coat. "That's also really, really stunning," she says. "The colour palette and everything."
What it takes to get there is its own story. "Sometimes I sketch over 150, 180 sketches to get to the collection, and then they morph and change whilst we're in the making. What starts out as one particular sketch might completely change into something so different in the end." A single heavily embroidered piece can occupy twenty embroiderers at once; from first idea to finished dress, a garment might pass through twenty or thirty pairs of hands - fabric developers, embroidery designers, the toiles, the tailleurs, the flous. "You can never really say, okay, this many people worked on it," she says, laughing at the scale of her own answer. "From those nights to the finish, you could have up to twenty, thirty hands on one particular piece just to create it."
She recites all of this plainly, without ceremony - not a boast, but an accounting kept by someone who tracks every hour that goes into what she and her team create. Some of her petites mains have worked beside her for twelve, fifteen years. "They know what I like, what I don't like, which is also just as important. I really understand my creative language, and when I explain, I want it like this, they understand - that mutual respect and collaboration is always important. We really are like a family, because we've worked together for so long." The reward, she says, isn't the applause at the finale. It's earlier than that. "Seeing the team so passionate and so excited about the collection, and everything coming together as you envisioned, is a really nice part - because what you've had in your mind, and you've put down on paper, is finally coming to life."
The best story Ralph tells isn't about a celebrity - it's about a client in the Middle East who found her purely through word of mouth, years before there was a Paris show to find. "I had clients there that I've worked with since I started my brand, and even before I ever showed in Paris. Globally, the brand was not known - it was just really known in certain circles." When she finally announced her first Paris show, in 2014, that client called her, half in mock despair. "She said, 'oh no, I'm so upset. But in a happy way, for you - because now everyone's going to know about you. It won't be just my secret anymore.'"
Ralph has been designing for clients in the region since roughly 2008. "It's a region I love and adore, really. I've been coming there for the longest time, and they're such amazing people - so warm and welcoming. The women there love fashion, love getting dressed up, love luxury, and love to feel elegant and beautiful. I have such fun with my clients there. They're incredibly loyal." Asked, half-jokingly, whether she'd ever show there herself, she doesn't rule it out. "Maybe. Dubai fashion week could be something we do in the future.”
She's watching, too, a couture clientele that's getting younger and more international - new interest from South America, from Africa, alongside a growing number of designers from the Middle East now showing in Paris, which she calls "really exciting." What unites this newer generation, she says, is curiosity about process rather than just product. "They want to understand how it was made - the details, the time that went into it. It's not just about a beautiful piece."
Since founding her own maison, Ralph has grown it carefully: a first timepiece with Audemars Piguet, an eyewear line she calls "incredibly successful," and two more categories on the way she won't yet name. Each addition answers to the same test. "That was something we wanted to work with - houses that have the same brand values as us: craftsmanship, excellence, quality, luxury, exclusivity. No matter what we do, we will never diversify into something that doesn't make sense to our story." In an industry that routinely stretches a designer's name across everything from candles to hotel suites, that restraint reads as a statement in itself: this house exists because of the clothes, not in spite of them.
Her advice to young designers carries the same conviction, and the same plainness. "As a creative, it's very important to trust in your own vision and stay true to yourself. Have your own unique language - that's what's going to set yourself apart. Have a point of difference, and really stay true to that. Never give up. It is a competitive industry, but like all industries, persistence and hard work and a strong point of difference and a strong creative vision is really important." On what she's carried forward from the earlier chapters of her career: "It's important, as a creative, who you surround yourself with - to really trust your instinct. You learn a lot through business, and creatively, and through every challenge you face."
That instinct goes way past the atelier. Ralph doesn't treat home and work as separate rooms; her daughters move between both in the best way possible. "I have two daughters, and I like to involve them. I like them to see me working, to inspire them that it's amazing to have a passion and to work hard. They love coming to the atelier and seeing all the dresses coming together - I make them work, actually. I sit there and tell them, OK, if you're going to come to the office, you'll have to sit down, and you've got to do some embroidery, so they get to start training." Even sketching happens side by side: "When I'm sketching the new collection, my oldest daughter likes to sit there and sketch too, and she puts her sketches up on the board next to my sketches."
It's the same instinct that shapes the clothes, the team, the client relationships spanning decades - care, applied without shortcuts, wherever she points it. "Hopefully I'm teaching them some good morals and values," she says of her daughters, "in showing them my work." It could just as easily describe the whole house.