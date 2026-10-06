Dozens of participants took part in a contest dubbed “Matt Race” in Tokyo
In a country known for long working hours and chronic sleep deprivation, Japan has found an unusual way to promote better rest — by turning sleep into a competition.
Dozens of participants took part in a contest dubbed “Matt Race” in Tokyo, where they were fitted with sleep-tracking devices and challenged to fall asleep quickly and deeply on comfortable mattresses.
Organised by mattress company Koala Sleep Japan, the competition offered a top prize of more than 2 million yen ($14,000). Participants were given up to 90 minutes to sleep while monitors tracked their rest.
“Japan is often described as a country suffering from sleep deprivation, and people here are very diligent,” said Riichiro Nakama, creative director at Koala Sleep Japan.
OECD data showed Japanese people averaged just seven hours and 24 minutes of sleep a day in 2021 — the lowest among OECD countries in the dataset.
The winner, who uses the nickname Suimii, said she plans to use the prize money for moving costs and a new bed.
Video: AFP