GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Japan teenager Shin Ohashi smashes 200m breaststroke world record at Asian Games

17-year-old adds 200m crown after shared 100m gold in Tokyo pool

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Gold medallist Japan's Shin Ohashi celebrates after breaking the world record while competing in the final of the men's 200m breaststroke swimming event during the 2026 Asian Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on September 24, 2026.
Gold medallist Japan's Shin Ohashi celebrates after breaking the world record while competing in the final of the men's 200m breaststroke swimming event during the 2026 Asian Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on September 24, 2026.
AFP

Tokyo: Japanese teenager Shin Ohashi smashed the men's 200m breaststroke world record in winning gold at the Asian Games on Thursday, setting a new mark of 2min 04.83sec.

The 17-year-old cut more than half a second off the previous mark of 2:05.48 held by China's Qin Haiyang.

Qin's record had stood since July 2023.

Ohashi had already won the 100m breaststroke gold this week in Tokyo after a dead heat with China's Dong Zhihao.

"My target has always been to break the world record and I'm so happy to have done it," said Ohashi.

"A lot happened before this competition but a lot of people helped me get to this point and I am very grateful to them.

Ohashi finished 3.84sec faster than silver medallist Denis Petrashov of Kyrgyzstan.

The Japanese teen took control from the off and from then it was a race against the clock.

He will now be the man to beat at the Los Angeles Olympics in two years' time.

"My next goal is to win gold at next year's world championships and then go on to win gold at the Olympics," he said.

"I don't want to be satisfied and I want to feel these emotions again."

Previous world record holder Qin did not swim the 200m at this year's Asian Games.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Kamalini

TN CM Vijay announces ₹7.5 million reward for Kamalini

2m read
India's captain Shreyas Iyer (R) shakes hands with Japanese captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming during a press conference ahead of their T20 cricket match, in Tokyo on September 21, 2026.

India set 32 target, yet survive underdogs Japan

2m read
Gold medallist China's Yu Zidi celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony of the women's 200m butterfly swimming event during the 2026 Asian Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on September 20, 2026.

She is only 13 and has smashed an Asian Games record

2m read
Mobile robotic trash bins are pictured during testing at the Shinjuku Station transport complex in Tokyo

Robot bins put to the test at Japan’s busiest station

3m read