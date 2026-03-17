New facility includes cold storage and freezer units for pharma supply chains
Dubai: Logistics firm Aramex announced Tuesday it has opened its first dedicated regional healthcare and pharmaceutical hub at the Dubai South Free Zone.
The announcement comes after the warehouse received certification from the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, Aramex said.
The logistics giant said the facility has been designed to serve healthcare and pharmaceutical companies looking to benefit from the Free Zone’s strategic location and infrastructure.
Fadi Azzi, Senior Logistics Director at Aramex, said, “With the launch of our dedicated healthcare hub, we are elevating the standards of pharmaceutical logistics in the region. Our goal is to provide healthcare partners with a resilient, compliant, and fully integrated supply chain that empowers them to serve patients with greater speed, safety, and reliability.”
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Spanning 5,600 square metres, the hub includes temperature-controlled environments, including ambient storage, cold rooms, and freezer units, to meet a wide range of pharmaceutical needs.
The facility offers end-to-end logistics services, including freight, customs clearance, warehousing, and last-mile delivery — all within a single integrated operation.
Aramex said the hub is built to meet Good Distribution Practice (GDP) standards and is supported by ISO-backed quality systems. It is fully certified by the Ministry of Health, ensuring a regulated environment that safeguards product integrity.
The company said the new hub strengthens its presence in the GCC and supports the region’s growing demand for temperature-controlled pharmaceutical supply chains.