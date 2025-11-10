GOLD/FOREX
Aramex appoints Amadou Diallo as new Group CEO, effective May 2026

Decision approved by company’s board as part of long-term growth, transformation strategy

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Aramex announced appointment of Amadou Diallo as its new Group Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2026. The decision was approved by the company’s Board of Directors as part of its long-term growth and transformation strategy.

Diallo, a veteran of more than three decades in the global logistics and transportation sector, joins Aramex from DHL Global Forwarding, where he served as CEO for the Middle East and Africa. His career spans leadership roles across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, including senior positions as CEO, CFO, and COO.

Aramex said Diallo’s extensive operational expertise and “people-first” leadership style will support the company’s strategic priorities, particularly its ongoing Accelerate28 transformation program aimed at enhancing efficiency and driving growth.

Until Diallo assumes office, Acting Group CEO Nicolas Sibuet will continue to lead the company through the close of the 2025 financial year and oversee the transition. The Board praised Sibuet for providing “strong and steady leadership during a period of transformation.”

Mohamed Juma Alshamsi, Chairman of Aramex’s Board of Directors, said Diallo’s appointment marks a key step in the company’s evolution.

“His global experience, operational depth, and collaborative leadership make him the right person to lead us into our next chapter,” Alshamsi said. “We have full confidence in his ability to sustain momentum and create long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Aramex emphasized its commitment to ensuring a seamless leadership transition as it continues to execute its strategic initiatives aimed at improving performance across its freight, express, and supply chain operations.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
