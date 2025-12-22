Real estate mogul Chirag Suri closes fifth deal in Dubai’s Emirates Hills

Dubai’s real estate sector continues its meteoric rise, with ultra-premium communities like Emirates Hills seeing unprecedented price growth. Hills and Views Company, led by 30-year-old Chirag Suri, is emerging as one of the top brokerages to watch. In just six months, the company has facilitated the historic sale of its fifth mansion in Emirates Hills, with the latest transaction reaching Dh123.63 million ($33.65 million) for a golf course property.

“We’ve been blessed to call Dubai home for the last 23 years. Over this time, we’ve witnessed the outstanding vision of our rulers in shaping Dubai into the city it is today. Certain communities have naturally become highly desirable, attracting buyers who value comfort, privacy, and a true family home," says Chirag.

"At Hills and Views, we believe in generational value for our clients, investing in properties that bear fruit for a lifetime. Living within the community of Emirates Hills, we also have an eye on ventures that ultimately benefit both investors and sellers,” he adds.

Chirag, a cricketer turned real estate mogul, was the first UAE representative to enter the Indian Premier League, representing Gujarat Lions. He first made records in cricket, and now he is setting new benchmarks in the luxury property market, particularly for golf course mansions.

Chirag is not the only family member to venture into real estate. His younger brother, Harman Suri, Vice President of RMF Stone, the country’s leading building materials service, is spearheading residential development projects.

“With all our knowledge of the luxury mansion-building process, we are committed to producing homes that balance practicality and luxury living without compromising either. We understand the demands of the buyer, and with our upcoming mansions in the community, we aim to cater precisely to these needs. Our goal is to provide a seamless process for investors to buy, build, and sell all under one roof, avoiding the routine struggles and delays that often come with real estate operations,” says Harman.

Through the collaboration of Hills and Views and RMF Stone, the company is actively producing personalised luxury mansions tailored to buyers’ requirements. The most recent addition is a Dh68 million Emirates Hills mansion, which will be available for sale starting January 2026.