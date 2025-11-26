Bayut and dubizzle partner with PRYPCO to revolutionise home financing for UAE buyers

Commenting on this partnership, Haider Khan, CEO of Bayut & dubizzle and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA, said: “At Bayut and dubizzle, we believe that the future of real estate lies in using technology to solve challenges faced by all stakeholders and help unlock further value in one of the most prized asset classes in human history. Our partnership with PRYPCO embodies a shared vision to drive innovation and accelerate digital transformation within the industry. Together, we look forward to shaping a smarter, more connected property landscape — one that empowers consumers, strengthens our partners and contributes to building a progressive, future-ready real estate sector in the UAE.”