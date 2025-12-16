Bayut’s TruBroker community surges past 9,000 agents

Bayut, the UAE’s leading proptech innovator, has now more than 9,000 active TruBrokers on its flagship credibility programme for real estate professionals. It’s the highest ever recorded since its launch, solidifying Bayut’s position as the region’s most trusted ecosystem for real estate professionals.

In December alone, more than 2,100 agents earned the TruBroker badge for the first time since January 2025, showcasing the industry’s growing shift towards quantified professionalism and tech-enabled credibility. This influx represents a powerful validation of Bayut’s continued investment in AI-driven oversight, compliance frameworks, and tools that empower brokers to build trust in a rapidly evolving market.

Bayut continues to leverage advanced technology, real-time quality scoring, and transparent metrics to elevate professional standards across the UAE’s real estate sector. The platform’s ability to rapidly scale adoption of a credibility programme as rigorous as TruBroker demonstrates its capability as a market shaper.

This impact is already resonating on the ground with agents. “Being a TruBroker has significantly strengthened my presence and recognition in the area I specialise in,” explains Slava Shidlovskiy, Senior Property Consultant at Dacha Real Estate and certified TruBroker. “It has reinforced my position as a top-performing broker, giving sellers the confidence to entrust me with marketing their homes and helping buyers identify true specialists, building trust and credibility on both sides of every transaction.”

Mahmoud Yossif, Property Consultant at Driven Properties, echoed the growing value of the programme among professionals: “TruBroker has become a real differentiator for agents who want to stand out for the right reasons. It adds an extra layer of confidence to every conversation, because clients know the badge isn’t just symbolic; it reflects consistent, measurable quality. It’s helped me build stronger relationships and win mandates faster simply because people trust the process behind it.”

As the demand for trusted, responsible, data-backed real estate consulting grows, Bayut’s TruBroker programme is emerging as the new benchmark for what it means to be a top-tier real estate professional in the UAE.