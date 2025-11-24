Why half a million+ TruEstimate reports signal a new era in UAE real estate

Bayut has reached a milestone for its flagship valuation technology, TruEstimate: more than 500,000 digital valuation reports have now been generated since launch, cementing the tool as one of the UAE’s most trusted sources of property intelligence.

This reflects a profound shift in consumer behaviour. Property seekers, brokers and investors across the country are increasingly turning away from assumptions and relying instead on real-time, data-backed insights to guide their decisions. TruEstimate, which delivers high-accuracy valuation reports in seconds and at no cost has become the engine powering this transformation.

With accuracy levels consistently reported above 97 per cent, TruEstimate is rapidly becoming the default starting point for anyone looking to understand the real value of a property. Publicly available market data further underscores this momentum: the share of ready residential transactions in Dubai backed by a TruEstimate report has surged from 6 per cent last year to more than 50 per cent today. Recent internal figures indicate that over 60 per cent of ready-sale properties in Dubai had a TruEstimate report generated for them, highlighting a remarkable rise in trust and adoption.

“The fact that over half of all ready residential deals in Dubai are now supported by a TruEstimate report is a strong indicator of how much confidence the market places in data-led valuations,” said Haider Khan, CEO of Bayut and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA. “We’re proud to make valuation data accessible and free, so that every buyer, seller and broker starts their journey from a position of insight rather than guesswork.”

Essential resource

Bayut’s TruEstimate reports have rapidly become an essential resource for property seekers in Dubai, with usage data revealing strong demand across the city’s most active communities. Approximately 75 per cent of all reports generated are for apartments and hotel apartments, while the remaining 25 per cent are for villas, a clear reflection of the UAE’s predominantly apartment-led property landscape.

Users are increasingly relying on TruEstimate to make informed decisions, particularly in high-demand areas such as Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Marina, and Downtown Dubai. The platform’s insights not only highlight key market trends but also demonstrate the growing trust and engagement of home buyers, sellers, and investors.

Ron Joseph, long-time Dubai resident and a frequent user of TruEstimate, shares why he uses this platform: “TruEstimate has become an indispensable part of how I navigate the property market. The valuations are fast, accurate and easy to understand, and they help me compare areas and spot trends instantly. It gives me confidence that I’m working with the real market picture and not resorting to guesswork when making investments or planning a sale.”

TruEstimate harnesses advanced artificial intelligence, leveraging real-time transaction data and insights from the Dubai Land Department to generate property valuations, reveal trend data, offer rental yield calculations and comparable transactions, all within minutes. The tool is designed to support decision-making throughout the property lifecycle, from first-time homes and investment units to high-value transactions, across both ready-and-off-plan segments.

Crossing the half-million-report mark is only the beginning. Bayut continues to refine TruEstimate with stronger models, deeper datasets and an enhanced user experience. The company’s ambition is clear: to ensure that data-driven decision-making becomes standard practice for everyone participating in the UAE real estate ecosystem.