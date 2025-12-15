Now, get a stake in a UAE property with your ENOC fuel rewards

Dubai: UAE motorists can now use fuel loyalty rewards to take their first step into property investment, turning everyday spending at the pump into fractional ownership of real estate.

The agreement allows Emarat customers enrolled in its Emcan loyalty programme to convert fuel rewards into fractional property investments through the PRYPCO Blocks platform. The initiative ties everyday fuel spending to access to digital real estate assets, reflecting growing convergence between consumer rewards, fintech, and proptech in the UAE.

Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) has signed a memorandum of understanding with PRYPCO Blocks to link fuel loyalty rewards with fractional real estate investment, marking what the companies describe as the UAE’s first partnership of its kind.

Emarat said the collaboration represents an expansion of the Emcan programme beyond traditional rewards, positioning it as a platform that enables longer-term value creation for customers rather than purely transactional benefits.

Under the arrangement, eligible Emcan users will be able to redeem loyalty points via the Emcan app and convert them into PRYPCO Blocks vouchers. These vouchers can be used to purchase fractional shares in property investments, with entry levels starting from Dh2,000. New users joining PRYPCO Blocks through the partnership will also receive a welcome credit of Dh350 to begin investing.

Amira Sajwani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PRYPCO, said the agreement enables consumers to channel routine spending into asset ownership, lowering traditional barriers to entry into real estate investment. She said Emarat’s scale and consumer reach support wider access to regulated, technology-driven investment models.

Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chief Retail Officer and Senior Vice President of Marketing at Emarat, said the partnership reflects a shift in how loyalty programmes can function within a digitally enabled economy. He said the initiative connects everyday mobility with access to fractional real estate investment, aligning with broader efforts to offer more practical and future-oriented consumer services.

The companies did not disclose financial terms of the agreement or a timeline for wider rollout beyond the initial launch phase.

Emcan is Emarat’s digital loyalty programme, allowing customers to earn and redeem points across participating services within the company’s retail ecosystem. The programme is managed through a dedicated mobile application that enables users to track balances and redeem rewards digitally.

The partnership comes amid increased momentum in the UAE’s proptech and digital investment sectors, supported by regulatory frameworks that encourage innovation across financial services, real estate, and consumer platforms. Industry players have increasingly explored cross-sector collaborations to integrate investment opportunities into everyday digital experiences.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.