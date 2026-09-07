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Sharjah jewellery and watch show returns with five days of new collections

The five-day event will bring together jewellery, watches and precious stones

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Sharjah jewellery and watch show returns with five days of new collections

Sharjah: Jewellery and watch buyers will be able to explore new collections, precious stones and designs from local and international brands when the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show returns to Expo Centre Sharjah later this month.

The 58th edition will run from September 30 to October 4, bringing together jewellery houses, watch brands, designers, manufacturers and industry professionals over five days.

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Visitors will be able to browse collections spanning jewellery, watches and precious stones, with participating brands showcasing new designs and trends shaping the sector.

Five days of jewellery and watches

The event, which has been running for more than five decades, also serves as a meeting point for brands, buyers and industry professionals looking at new business and expansion opportunities.

“The show comes at a time when the jewellery and watch industry is witnessing rapid developments in design, technology and consumer preferences." said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

The upcoming edition will feature exhibitors from local, regional and international markets, with collections reflecting different styles, craftsmanship and approaches to jewellery and watchmaking.

Al Midfa said the show continues to attract companies looking to expand their presence across regional markets, while giving visitors access to a broad range of brands and products in one location.

Expo Centre Sharjah is completing preparations ahead of the September 30 opening, with the exhibition running until October 4.

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