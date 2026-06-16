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Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show 2026 draws 96,000 visitors as regional luxury market expands

It showcases first locally sourced Emirati gemstone, world’s most expensive gold dress

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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More than 96,000 people have visited the 57th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show in Sharjah.
More than 96,000 people have visited the 57th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show in Sharjah.
Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry

More than 96,000 visitors attended the 57th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show in Sharjah, a 6 per cent increase from the previous edition, underscoring the continued strength of the regional luxury jewellery market and the UAE’s growing position as a trading hub for the industry.

The five-day exhibition, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), concluded on Sunday after bringing together 400 exhibitors from 19 countries across a 30,000-square-metre venue. The event featured leading manufacturers and designers of gold, diamonds, gemstones, luxury jewellery and watches.

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Participating companies intensified competition by offering substantial promotions, including the absorption of VAT on selected products, discounts of 60 to 75 per cent on diamond jewellery and reduced manufacturing charges on gold ornaments, reflecting efforts to stimulate consumer spending and boost sales.

The exhibition also highlighted emerging industry trends, showcasing laboratory-grown diamonds, precious metals and advances in jewellery manufacturing and packaging technologies alongside premium collections of diamonds, gold, platinum, silver, coloured gemstones and pearls.

Among the major attractions was a gold dress valued at Dh5 million, recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s most expensive gold dress. Crafted from more than 10 kilograms of 21-carat gold by Al Romaizan Gold & Jewellery, it was displayed publicly for the first time and drew large crowds.

International participation remained strong, with exhibitors from China, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, the UK and the US, in addition to eight Arab countries. Five major international pavilions representing Italy, India, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand showcased exclusive collections and new product launches targeting regional buyers.

The exhibition also marked a milestone for the UAE jewellery sector with the unveiling of the country’s first locally sourced gemstone. Named “Spirit of the Emirates”, the stone is fashioned from natural red jasper sourced from the Al Siji region of Fujairah through a partnership with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation.

The Emirati Goldsmiths Platform recorded its strongest participation to date, featuring 20 designers, including seven women making their exhibition debut, while also showcasing a design by people of determination, highlighting the sector’s growing emphasis on innovation, entrepreneurship and local talent development.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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