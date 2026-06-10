57th edition showcases luxury watches, diamonds and gemstones
The 57th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show opened on Wednesday at Expo Centre Sharjah, bringing together 400 exhibitors from 19 countries in one of the region's largest gold and jewellery exhibitions.
Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event features leading designers and manufacturers of gold, jewellery and luxury watches, alongside internationally recognised brands specialising in diamonds, gemstones and high-end jewellery.
Organisers expect the exhibition to attract thousands of visitors from the UAE and abroad, building on the success of its previous edition, which drew more than 91,000 visitors and reinforced its position as one of the region's premier jewellery and watch events.
Spanning 30,000 square metres, the five-day exhibition showcases an extensive range of diamond jewellery, gold, platinum and silver creations, coloured gemstones, pearls and luxury timepieces. It also highlights global industry trends through specialised displays of laboratory-grown diamonds, precious metals, and jewellery manufacturing and packaging technologies.
Participants are also expected to unveil limited-edition collections and exclusive artistic pieces inspired by diverse cultures, combining gold with emeralds, rubies and opals, offering visitors a glimpse of the latest creations from leading international jewellery houses.