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Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show 2026 opens in Sharjah with 400 exhibitors

57th edition showcases luxury watches, diamonds and gemstones

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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57th edition of Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show opens in Sharjah, featuring 400 exhibitors from 19 countries in one of the region's largest gold and jewellery exhibitions.
57th edition of Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show opens in Sharjah, featuring 400 exhibitors from 19 countries in one of the region's largest gold and jewellery exhibitions.
WAM

The 57th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show opened on Wednesday at Expo Centre Sharjah, bringing together 400 exhibitors from 19 countries in one of the region's largest gold and jewellery exhibitions.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event features leading designers and manufacturers of gold, jewellery and luxury watches, alongside internationally recognised brands specialising in diamonds, gemstones and high-end jewellery.

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Organisers expect the exhibition to attract thousands of visitors from the UAE and abroad, building on the success of its previous edition, which drew more than 91,000 visitors and reinforced its position as one of the region's premier jewellery and watch events.

Spanning 30,000 square metres, the five-day exhibition showcases an extensive range of diamond jewellery, gold, platinum and silver creations, coloured gemstones, pearls and luxury timepieces. It also highlights global industry trends through specialised displays of laboratory-grown diamonds, precious metals, and jewellery manufacturing and packaging technologies.

Participants are also expected to unveil limited-edition collections and exclusive artistic pieces inspired by diverse cultures, combining gold with emeralds, rubies and opals, offering visitors a glimpse of the latest creations from leading international jewellery houses.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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