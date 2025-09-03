Occupying 30,000 square metres, the event has become a showcase of luxury, featuring the latest designs in gold, diamonds, watches, and gemstones, along with contemporary jewellery fashion trends.

The last edition of the show set new benchmarks, recording Dh105 million in sales and welcoming 87,000 visitors from 106 countries. It also attracted 1,400 trade professionals from 63 nations, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s most important platforms for the gold and jewellery sector.

The five-day event will bring together more than 500 local and international exhibitors from 21 countries, along with 1,800 designers, manufacturers, and professionals from the global jewellery industry.

Sharjah is preparing to host the 56th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, the region’s largest gold and jewellery trade event. Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition will run from 24 to 28 September 2025.

“The Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show is an essential platform for entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders at both local and international levels,” Al Midfa noted. He added that this year’s edition aims to deliver “a unique experience that combines exclusivity, creativity, and innovation,” while strengthening the exhibition’s competitiveness in the global market.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the exhibition continues to build on years of growth and is now a cornerstone of Sharjah’s trade calendar.

This year’s edition will see an impressive mix of brands and designers from the UAE, Italy, India, Turkey, the US, Russia, the UK, Japan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Beyond the exhibition, visitors can attend an extensive programme of workshops and knowledge sessions aimed at highlighting global best practices in gold and jewellery design and manufacturing.

The exhibition will feature national pavilions from major jewellery hubs, including India, Singapore, and Thailand. Italy will also make a strong impact with more than 50 exhibitors.

With its blend of luxury showcases, international presence, and professional development opportunities, the 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show is set to reinforce Sharjah’s standing as a global hub for jewellery trade and innovation.

The show will open from 1:00pm to 10:00pm on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, and from 3:00pm to 10:00pm on Friday.

