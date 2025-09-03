Expo Centre Sharjah to host the edition with 1,800 designers, exhibitors from 21 countries
Sharjah is preparing to host the 56th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, the region’s largest gold and jewellery trade event. Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition will run from 24 to 28 September 2025.
The five-day event will bring together more than 500 local and international exhibitors from 21 countries, along with 1,800 designers, manufacturers, and professionals from the global jewellery industry.
The last edition of the show set new benchmarks, recording Dh105 million in sales and welcoming 87,000 visitors from 106 countries. It also attracted 1,400 trade professionals from 63 nations, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s most important platforms for the gold and jewellery sector.
Occupying 30,000 square metres, the event has become a showcase of luxury, featuring the latest designs in gold, diamonds, watches, and gemstones, along with contemporary jewellery fashion trends.
This year’s edition will see an impressive mix of brands and designers from the UAE, Italy, India, Turkey, the US, Russia, the UK, Japan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and Kuwait.
For the first time, participants from Australia, Myanmar, and Pakistan will join, highlighting the exhibition’s growing international appeal and expanding global reach.
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the exhibition continues to build on years of growth and is now a cornerstone of Sharjah’s trade calendar.
“The Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show is an essential platform for entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders at both local and international levels,” Al Midfa noted. He added that this year’s edition aims to deliver “a unique experience that combines exclusivity, creativity, and innovation,” while strengthening the exhibition’s competitiveness in the global market.
The exhibition will feature national pavilions from major jewellery hubs, including India, Singapore, and Thailand. Italy will also make a strong impact with more than 50 exhibitors.
These international showcases will give visitors access to exclusive collections of gold, diamonds, pearls, gemstones, and luxury timepieces, reflecting the latest trends in jewellery and fashion.
Beyond the exhibition, visitors can attend an extensive programme of workshops and knowledge sessions aimed at highlighting global best practices in gold and jewellery design and manufacturing.
These sessions are designed to provide professionals with practical insights, boost competitiveness, and support leadership development across the sector.
The show will open from 1:00pm to 10:00pm on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, and from 3:00pm to 10:00pm on Friday.
With its blend of luxury showcases, international presence, and professional development opportunities, the 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show is set to reinforce Sharjah’s standing as a global hub for jewellery trade and innovation.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox