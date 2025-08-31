In line with Dubai’s ambition to be a global destination for sport, entertainment, and tourism, DSC and GMOLx have invited international and local organisations to participate.

A highlight will be the LEVEL UP Awards, honouring the most influential startups and industry leaders shaping the future of sports performance and fan experiences.

Namir Hourani, Managing Director of GMOLx, added: “LEVEL UP is designed to engage everyone – from young sports fans to corporate leaders and global innovators. Whether through celebrity appearances, live demos, or exploring cutting-edge trends, the expo will deliver an electrifying atmosphere. At GMOLx, we are committed to creating world-class events that are impactful and unforgettable.”

“Launching LEVEL UP will provide an international platform that fosters collaboration across the sports tech ecosystem. It will accelerate industry growth and connect global players with talent, capital, and opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.”

The expo will spotlight innovation in established sports such as football, Formula 1, cricket, tennis, golf, and athletics, alongside breakthroughs in swimming, horse racing, extreme sports, and esports — cementing Dubai’s role as a stage for global sporting excellence.

Dubai sits at the heart of this growth. The emirate’s sports sector contributes around $2.5 billion annually to its economy, supported by national strategies, a dynamic startup ecosystem, and an active health and fitness community.

Hosting LEVEL UP in Dubai provides international players with access to the GCC’s rapidly expanding sports economy. The Middle East and Africa sports tech market is projected to reach $3.3 billion by 2030, driven by investment in infrastructure and the surge in international sporting events.

The event will take place from November 27 to 29, 2025 at Dubai Harbour, bringing together more than 10,000 global participants, including athletes, federations, startups, investors, influencers, and media.

Dubai: Global MICE Organisation Limited (GMOLx), in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), has announced the launch of LEVEL UP, a sports tech innovation expo dedicated to next-generation technologies across multiple sports.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.