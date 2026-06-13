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World's most expensive gold dress steals spotlight at Sharjah Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show

Record-breaking Dh5 million dress weighing 10kg draws crowds at Expo Centre Sharjah

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The dress, showcased by Al Romaizan Gold & Jewellery, is being displayed publicly for the first time during the exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah.
The dress, showcased by Al Romaizan Gold & Jewellery, is being displayed publicly for the first time during the exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah.
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Sharjah: A gold dress valued at Dh5 million and recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's most expensive gold dress has taken centre stage at the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show 2026 in Sharjah, attracting crowds of visitors eager to catch a glimpse of the record-breaking creation.

The dress, showcased by Al Romaizan Gold & Jewellery, is being displayed publicly for the first time during the exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah. 

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Crafted from more than 10 kilograms of 21-carat pure gold, the piece combines luxury craftsmanship with record-breaking value, underscoring the scale and ambition of the region's jewellery industry.

The exhibit is among a series of high-profile displays featured at the event, which concludes on Sunday and has brought together leading local and international jewellery brands showcasing exclusive collections, rare pieces and new designs aimed at collectors and luxury consumers.

Other exhibitors have unveiled a range of statement creations and limited-edition collections. Salem Shueibi Jewellery is also presenting its "Aura Mousa" collection, developed in collaboration with Emirati designer Shamma Al Hallami, alongside more than 500 new diamond designs and pieces from its "Sheikha Hind" collection.

Alarbia jewelry is exhibiting several Guinness World Records-recognised creations, including the "Union Frame", which incorporates landmarks from all seven emirates into a single design, as well as record-holding decorative pieces that highlight the craftsmanship of the UAE's jewellery sector.

Meanwhile, Jawhara Jewellery is displaying a collection of diamond and gemstone-encrusted designs, including its popular "Palm" collection crafted from 18-carat gold and set with natural diamonds, rubies, emeralds and sapphires. The company is also presenting exclusive pearl jewellery and bespoke bridal diamond sets, with only one piece produced from each design.

The exhibition continues to attract thousands of visitors from across the UAE and abroad, featuring the latest collections of gold, diamonds, precious stones and luxury watches, alongside rare artistic creations and limited-edition pieces from some of the industry's leading names.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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