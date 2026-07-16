More than 10,000 visitors are expected as global business aviation firms gather in Dubai
Dubai: The emirate's flagship biennial business aviation exhibition will return in December, bringing together aircraft manufacturers, private jet operators and aviation service providers.
The 11th edition of the MEBAA Show will take place from December 8 to 10 at Dubai World Central (DWC), highlighting the growing role of private and business aviation across the region.
The event comes at a time when investment in the sector continues across the UAE.
Earlier this year, UK's Gama Aviation opened a new business aviation centre in Sharjah, while planemaker Bombardier announced a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen Airport, due to open later this year. DC Aviation Al-Futtaim is also expanding its managed charter fleet at Dubai South.
The previous edition of the show in 2024 attracted 10,000 visitors from more than 100 countries, alongside 145 exhibitors and 30 aircraft on static display.
Organisers said this year's event will focus on the value of business aviation and the sector's continued development.
"We are excited to bring together the best of business aviation from around the world," said Ali Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA).
"We are positioning the show... as where East meets West. No other event connects global business aviation brands with high-value buyers, operators and decision makers from across the Middle East and Africa, Asia and Europe."
Participants include Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Jet Aviation, Harrods Aviation, Universal Aviation, AEG Fuels and Lufthansa Technik.
UAE-based exhibitors include Gama Aviation, Falcon Aviation and RoyalJet, while sponsors include Jetex, the Registry of Aruba and DC Aviation.