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Dubai's biennial private aviation show to return in December as sector gathers pace

More than 10,000 visitors are expected as global business aviation firms gather in Dubai

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The MEBAA Show is held every two years and has become one of the Middle East's largest events dedicated to business and private aviation. Pictured above is the interiors of a Boeing business jet at MEBAA 2024.
The MEBAA Show is held every two years and has become one of the Middle East's largest events dedicated to business and private aviation. Pictured above is the interiors of a Boeing business jet at MEBAA 2024.
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Dubai: The emirate's flagship biennial business aviation exhibition will return in December, bringing together aircraft manufacturers, private jet operators and aviation service providers.

The 11th edition of the MEBAA Show will take place from December 8 to 10 at Dubai World Central (DWC), highlighting the growing role of private and business aviation across the region.

The event comes at a time when investment in the sector continues across the UAE.

Earlier this year, UK's Gama Aviation opened a new business aviation centre in Sharjah, while planemaker Bombardier announced a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen Airport, due to open later this year. DC Aviation Al-Futtaim is also expanding its managed charter fleet at Dubai South.

The previous edition of the show in 2024 attracted 10,000 visitors from more than 100 countries, alongside 145 exhibitors and 30 aircraft on static display.

Organisers said this year's event will focus on the value of business aviation and the sector's continued development.

"We are excited to bring together the best of business aviation from around the world," said Ali Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA).

"We are positioning the show... as where East meets West. No other event connects global business aviation brands with high-value buyers, operators and decision makers from across the Middle East and Africa, Asia and Europe."

Participants include Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Jet Aviation, Harrods Aviation, Universal Aviation, AEG Fuels and Lufthansa Technik.

UAE-based exhibitors include Gama Aviation, Falcon Aviation and RoyalJet, while sponsors include Jetex, the Registry of Aruba and DC Aviation.

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Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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