Trevor Noah is coming to Dubai Opera in 2026 with new stand-up show

Here are all the details on dates and tickets
Dubai is getting a dose of sharp wit, big laughs and Trevor Noah’s trademark storytelling as the Emmy Award-winning comedian returns to the city for two nights of stand-up in November 2026.
The former host of The Daily Show will take over Dubai Opera on November 25 and 26, marking his return to the UAE after his arena performance at Coca-Cola Arena in 2022.
For the unversed, Noah has built a career around finding humour in the unexpected. His performances are all about personal stories from his life with observations shaped by his experiences travelling the world.
Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 1984, Noah began his career on the local comedy circuit before becoming one of the world’s most recognised stand-up performers. Over the years, he has released acclaimed specials including The Daywalker, Crazy Normal and It’s My Culture, while his latest Netflix special, Joy in the Trenches, arrived in 2026.
Many fans will also know Noah from his seven-year stint as host of The Daily Show from 2015 to 2022, where he became known for his smart take on politics, pop culture and current affairs. Away from television, he has hosted the Grammy Awards for several years, further cementing his reputation as one of the most recognisable voices in comedy.
For his Dubai shows, audiences can expect a fresh set packed with Noah’s signature mix of humour, personal anecdotes and observations on life across different cultures.
With only two performances scheduled at Dubai Opera, the November shows are expected to be a popular pick for comedy fans looking for a night of global entertainment.
When: 25 and 26 November 2026
Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai
Tickets: On sale from Wednesday, 5 August 2026