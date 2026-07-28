Jimmy Carr in Dubai 2026: Tickets, date, venue and everything to know

His latest show, Laughs Funny, explores the strange power of jokes
If you’ve ever wondered how quickly a joke can go from hilarious to slightly uncomfortable, Jimmy Carr is probably the man to answer that question.
The British comedian is returning to Dubai Opera with his stand-up show ‘Laughs Funny’, promising an evening of his trademark rapid-fire punchlines, dark humour and brutally honest observations about everyday life.
Carr has built a career out of saying the things people think but rarely say out loud. His comedy thrives on clever wordplay, unexpected twists and a delivery so fast you might need a second laugh just to catch up with the first one.
His latest show, Laughs Funny, explores the strange power of jokes — how they can bring strangers together, spark conversations and occasionally make audiences wonder, “Did he really just say that?”
With more than two decades in comedy, Carr has become one of the UK’s most recognisable comedians, known for his stand-up specials, television appearances and famously fearless style. Whether he is dissecting human behaviour or finding humour in life’s awkward moments, his performances have earned him a global following.
The Dubai show is set to give comedy fans a chance to experience Carr’s signature one-liners live on stage — where timing, reactions and audience energy are all part of the fun.
What: Jimmy Carr – Laughs Funny Live
When: Saturday, August 29
Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai
Tickets: Dh250