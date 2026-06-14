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First locally sourced gemstone unveiled at Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show 2026

‘Spirit of the Emirates’ marks a milestone for national jewellery industry

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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‘Spirit of the Emirates’, a red jasper gemstone from Fujairah, debuts at the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, marking a milestone for UAE-made luxury jewellery.
‘Spirit of the Emirates’, a red jasper gemstone from Fujairah, debuts at the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, marking a milestone for UAE-made luxury jewellery.
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The UAE’s first locally sourced gemstone was unveiled at the 57th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, marking a significant milestone for the country’s jewellery industry.

Named “Spirit of the Emirates,” the gemstone is fashioned from natural red jasper sourced from the Al Siji region of Fujairah through a partnership with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation. The Emirati Goldsmiths Platform unveiled it at the exhibition, which concluded on Sunday at Expo Centre Sharjah and was held with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

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The initiative represents the first time a gemstone sourced from Emirati soil has been developed as a national jewellery product, creating new opportunities for local designers and manufacturers while strengthening the competitiveness of the UAE's luxury jewellery sector.

The Emirati Goldsmiths Platform also recorded its strongest participation to date, bringing together 20 designers from across the country, including seven women making their exhibition debut. The showcase also featured a design created by people of determination, titled “Al Shoufa,” which attracted significant interest from visitors.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the chamber's support for the platform enables Emirati designers to achieve new successes and introduce innovative concepts to the jewellery industry. He noted that the launch of the first Emirati gemstone represents a significant milestone and a strategic development that strengthens the domestic jewellery value chain and enhances the competitiveness of the UAE’s gold and jewellery sector.

Mona Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the SCCI Chairman, who is also in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, said the project was made possible through cooperation with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, allowing designers to utilise locally sourced geological resources. She said the platform has evolved beyond supporting design and sales into an entrepreneurship-driven ecosystem encompassing gemstone sourcing and supply-chain development.

The new gemstone made its debut through two creations by Emirati designer Fatima Al Muhairi, recognised as the first internationally accredited young Emirati specialist in gemology. Her signature piece, “Spirit of the Emirates,” narrates the stone's journey from mountain to luxury jewellery, incorporating symbols including a palm tree, Al Muwaiji Fort and a natural pearl linking the UAE's historic pearl-diving heritage with a new era of locally sourced gemstones.

A second design, “Erth” (Heritage), features a camel-head brooch combining a pearl from Ras Al Khaimah's Al Suwaidi Pearls Farm with Fujairah jasper, symbolising the fusion of the UAE's traditional natural treasures with its emerging geological resources. With a hardness of 6.5–7 on the Mohs scale and its distinctive natural red colour, the Emirati jasper is expected to strengthen the appeal of locally made luxury jewellery in regional and international markets.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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