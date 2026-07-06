Sharjah's Watch and Jewellery Show sparks record buying, draws 96,000 visitors

Event records 41% jump in sales, attracts exhibitors, buyers from 78 countries
Sharjah has further cemented its reputation as a global destination for the jewellery industry after the 57th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show concluded with record business activity, strong international participation and a significant rise in buyer spending.
The five-day exhibition, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), welcomed more than 96,000 visitors from 78 countries, marking a 6 per cent increase over the previous edition. The event also recorded a remarkable 41 per cent increase in purchasing power, highlighting growing consumer confidence and Sharjah’s rising appeal as a regional centre for luxury retail and international trade.
Recognised as the Middle East’s largest and longest-running specialised jewellery exhibition, this year’s edition brought together more than 400 leading jewellers and 1,800 designers, manufacturers and artisans from 21 countries across 30,000 square metres of exhibition space.
International exhibitors accounted for 60 per cent of total participation, with dedicated country pavilions from Hong Kong, India, Italy, Singapore and Thailand joining the Emirati Jewellers Pavilion, Jewellery Designers’ Pavilion and Italian Jewellery Pavilion. More than 700 trade buyers and industry professionals from 15 countries also attended, creating valuable opportunities for networking, partnerships and business deals.
The exhibition showcased an extensive range of collections, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary luxury while reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a gateway connecting regional and global jewellery markets.
Innovation was another major highlight of the event. Visitors witnessed the unveiling of the world’s most expensive gold dress, officially recognised by Guinness World Records. Crafted by Al Romaizan Gold & Jewellery, the dress contains more than 10 kilograms of 21-carat gold and is valued at Dh5 million.
The exhibition also marked an important milestone for the UAE’s jewellery sector with the launch of “Spirit of the Emirates”, the country’s first locally sourced Emirati gemstone. Developed from natural red jasper extracted from the Al Siji region in Fujairah through a partnership with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, the gemstone reflects the growing capabilities of the national jewellery industry.
Feedback from exhibitors and visitors underlined the event’s success. Independent surveys found that 81 per cent of visitors awarded the exhibition a five-star rating, while exhibitor satisfaction reached 4.11 out of five. Around 80 per cent of exhibitors expressed high levels of satisfaction with visitor quality, organisation and the business opportunities generated during the show.
Commenting on the exhibition’s success, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, Chief Executive Officer of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the event reflected the growing confidence the international jewellery industry places in the emirate.
“What we witnessed this year was not only exceptional participation, but a clear demonstration of the exhibition’s ability to bring together the world’s leading brands, designers, manufacturers and buyers on a platform that continues to generate business, foster innovation and strengthen international partnerships,” he said.
Al Midfa attributed the exhibition’s continued growth to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the continued support of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council.
He said their leadership has helped transform Sharjah into a globally recognised destination for specialised exhibitions, trade and investment, supported by world-class infrastructure and a business-friendly environment that continues to attract international confidence.
The exhibition’s achievements were celebrated during a ceremony attended by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah; Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice-Chairman of the Chamber; Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, members of the boards of the Chamber and Expo Centre Sharjah, as well as senior officials and employees.