5th Middle East Tyre, Auto & Spare Parts Expo opens in Sharjah

Opening ceremony was attended by H.E. Abdalla Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; H.E. Diaby Vacaba, Ambassador of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire to the UAE; H.E. Isaac Annanias Moyo, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the UAE; and H.E. Zerihun Megersa , Consul General of the Consulate General of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Also in attendance were Mr. Xian Yi, Deputy Consul General of the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai, the Shandong Provincial Government Economic and Trade Representative Office in West Asia and Africa, the Shandong Business Council in the UAE, alongside industry partners and media representatives.