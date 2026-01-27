For master watchmaker Michel Navas a watch is a work of art. Growing up in a watchmaking family, his destiny seemed almost preordained. Yet it was his innate talent and love for watchmaking that saw him land one of the few coveted positions at Audemars Piguet in 1980 after he completed his studies. There he worked on pioneering wristwatches, including assembling the world’s first tourbillion wristwatch in 1986. After Audemars Piguet, he went to work for Swiss watchmaker and artist Gérald Genta in 1987 where he crossed paths with Italian watchmaker Enrico Barbasini with whom he formed an enduring and influential creative partnership—the foundation for what would launch in a few years later in 2007

La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton.