As Dubai Metro turns 17, so does a lifetime of memories

I was hunched over Google Maps, plotting the cheapest and fastest route like it was the only way to save the world. ADCB station. I must have zoomed in and out of that route a dozen times, mentally rehearsing the walk, the platform change, the exit I'd need, as if getting it wrong would somehow cost me the interview. From then on, metro saw me dressed well, tired, confused, sad and even excited. Over the next five years, destinations changed but not the mode.