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Dubai Metro station name changes: Every station renamed in recent years

Onpassive Metro Station to get a new name as RTA signs 10-year naming rights agreement

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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Several stations on the Red and Green lines have been renamed in recent years as part of Dubai’s Metro Station Naming Rights Initiative.
Several stations on the Red and Green lines have been renamed in recent years as part of Dubai’s Metro Station Naming Rights Initiative.
Dubai Media Office

Dubai: New name, same station. Onpassive Metro Station has been renamed again, this time taking the name of global technology brand Garmin.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded the station’s naming rights to Garmin under a 10-year agreement secured through AMIT Retail LLC, the company’s sole distributor in the UAE. The station will now be known as Garmin Metro Station.

The move is part of the RTA’s naming rights programme, which allows companies to brand selected stations across the Dubai Metro network. Several stations have changed names in recent years - here’s a look at the latest changes and what the stations are called now.

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Recent Dubai Metro station name changes

The latest change this year is Onpassive Metro Station becoming Garmin Metro Station. Onpassive Metro Station was previously called Al Safa Metro Station , which was changed in 2023.

In 2025, the following Dubai Metro stations were renamed:

Full list of renamed Dubai Metro stations

Here is a summary of the recent station name changes across both the Red and Green Lines:

  • UAE Exchange Metro Station → Life Pharmacy Metro Station

  • Al Khail Metro Station → Al Fardan Exchange Metro Station

  • GGICO Metro Station → Al Garhoud Metro Station

  • Jebel Ali Metro Station → National Paints Metro Station.

  • Mashreq Metro Station → InsuranceMarket.ae Metro Station

  • Onpassive Metro Station → Garmin Metro Station

  • Umm Al Sheif Metro Station → Equiti Metro Station

  • Al Rashidiya Metro Station → Centrepoint Metro Station

  • Al Jaffliya Metro Station → Max Metro Station

  • Dubai Marina Metro Station → Sobha Realty Metro Station

  • Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) Metro Station → DMCC Metro Station

  • Nakheel Harbour Metro Station → Jebel Ali Metro Station

Green Line changes:

  • Palm Deira Metro Station → Gold Souq Metro Station

  • Al Fahidi Metro Station → Sharaf DG Metro Station

  • Etisalat Metro Station → e& Metro Station, in line with the telecom company's rebranding 

Why do Dubai Metro stations change names?

Dubai Metro's station renaming initiative began in 2009 when RTA introduced its naming rights programme. This initiative aims to foster public-private partnerships. With Metro stations attracting high footfall, naming rights agreements provide brands with significant exposure.

How many stations are in the Dubai Metro?

The Dubai Metro is the world's longest driverless and fully automated metro rail network, It comprises two lines, the Red Line which has 35 stations and 20 stations on the Green Line. In total, Dubai Metro has 55 stations, including nine underground stops.

For a detailed map of the Dubai Metro and Tram stations, visit RTA Metro Map : www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/public-transport/metro-stations-map

Dubai Metro Red Line

The Red Line starts at Centrepoint (formerly Rashidiya) station near Dubai International Airport and runs along Sheikh Zayed Road, connecting key areas like Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Business Bay, DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre), Dubai Marina (Sobha Realty), and Mall of the Emirates. At Jebel Ali Metro Station, the Red Line splits into two branches:

  • One leads to Expo 2020 Metro Station (located in Expo City Dubai).

  • The other continues to UAE Exchange Metro Station (now Life Pharmacy)  past the Jebel Ali Industrial Area.

In 2024, an improvement was made to the route and passengers no longer need to change trains at Jebel Ali, as direct services now operate between Centrepoint and Expo 2020, and Centrepoint and UAE Exchange (now Life Pharmacy) .

Dubai Metro Green Line

The Green Line runs from Etisalat Metro Station in Al Twar to Dubai Creek Metro Station. This route connects older parts of Dubai, such as the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Deira, and popular marketplaces like the Gold Souq and Spice Souq.

Dubai Metro's future expansion

Blue Line

Set to commence operations by 2029, the Dubai Metro Blue Line will expand the network with 14 new stations across a 30 km route.

This line will provide a direct link between Dubai International Airport and key locations including Mirdif, Al Warqa, International City, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City. Construction will begin in April 2025 and will be completed in phases.

Gold Line

The Dubai Metro Gold Line is a major approved rapid transit rail project in the United Arab Emirates, designed to be the emirate’s first fully underground metro route. The 42-kilometre (26-mile) route will have 18 stations serving 15 strategic areas, with an estimated cost of Dh34 billion and a scheduled opening on September 9, 2032.

It will run from Al Ghubaiba in Bur Dubai to Jumeirah Golf Estates, connecting with the existing Red and Green Metro lines and integrating with Etihad Rail. The Gold Line will also provide direct Metro links to areas such as City Walk, Meydan and Global Village for the first time.

This article was publised on May 7, 2025 and has been updated since.

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