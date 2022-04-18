Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has granted Equiti Group, a provider of brokerage services, the naming rights of Umm Al Sheif metro station, which will be rebranded as Equiti metro station, for a period of 10 years.
The station operates on the Red Line of Dubai Metro network and features a strategic location, thanks to connectivity to several key roads, and proximity to iconic landmarks of Dubai.
RTA will soon commence to mount up the newly named Equiti metro station on exterior signboards, in smart and electronic systems of the public transport system, as well as to on-board voice announcements across metro trains before and upon arrival at the station, so as to familiarise passengers and station goers with the new name.
Investment opportunity
Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat, CEO of Rail Agency, RTA, said: “The naming rights for metro stations represent a rewarding investment opportunity for numerous companies and businesses in the UAE to promote their brands in Dubai, which stands out as a unique front for a variety of mega corps and a grand platform for major financial and business firms.”
He added: “Dubai Metro stations are a strategic location for investors to showcase their brands. The metro is the mainstay of transportation in Dubai and a key hub in the daily commute of hundreds of thousands of various community members.”
Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group CEO, said: “Equiti is honoured to have been invited to be a part of the infrastructure and community of the UAE through the naming rights of one of Dubai’s most centrally located metro stations on Sheikh Zayed Road.”
He added: “As a global broker, we are exceptionally pleased to collaborate with the Roads and Transport Authority on our journey to becoming the most prominent multi-asset, multi-platform broker in the UAE.”
Mohamed Al Ahmad, CEO of Equiti Securities Currencies Brokers LLC, said: “We are very excited about our partnership with the RTA and look forward to be a part of the UAE by bringing our financial services offering to this generous country.”