Dubai: Dubai Metro has introduced a major change in its daily schedule introducing separate trips for some destinations.

Effective August 1, separate trains will be operated on the Red Line to Expo 202 Station and the UAE Exchange Station. Commuters are advised to check the display screens to check the trains to avoid boarding the wrong trains. Make sure to check display screens to ensure your safe arrival to your destination. Passengers are also advised to check the train schedules on RTA’s website.

Direct journey

With the launching of separate trips, commuters are no longer required to switch trains at Jebel Ali Metro Station.

With this development, trains on the Red Line will operate alternately, ensuring seamless journeys from Centrepoint directly to UAE Exchange Station and the Expo 2020 Station without the hassle of switching trains at Jebel Ali Station. Similarly, trips originating from Expo 2020 and UAE Exchange will directly terminate at Centrepoint station, streamlining the commuting process for all.

Dubai Metro trips on the Red Line Image Credit: RTA

“This strategic enhancement is a key part of RTA’s commitment to improving trip schedules, punctuality, and operational efficiency, while enhancing the journey experience for public transport users,” RTA said in an earlier statement.

“Passengers would no longer need to interchange / swap at Jebel Ali metro station. The commuters travelling from Ibn Battuta station to UAE Exchange can now benefit from a direct journey, while those heading to Gardens — EXPO 2020 can conveniently board a train directly to their destination,” added RTA.

There will be additional staff deployed to guide and educate the passengers before and after the implementation for a few weeks.

Many benefits