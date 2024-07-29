Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has developed two marine transport lines to serve residential areas of Dubai Creek Harbour (Creek Harbour Station).
The first line operates between Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai Festival City on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from 4pm to 11.55pm. The second connects Dubai Creek Harbour to Al Jaddaf Marine Transport Station and Al Khor Metro Station, operating on weekdays (Monday to Friday) from 7.30am to 10.50am and from 4pm to 10.50pm. The fare for each stop is Dh2.
This development following the signing of an agreement between RTA and Emaar Properties to serve waterfront community projects and revamp tourist destinations and residential areas in Dubai.
Ahmad Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency and Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Board Member of Emaar Properties, signed the agreement.
Bahrozyan stated, “The lines have been highly successful in meeting public demand. When the lines were launched in August 2022, they served an average of 3,000 monthly passengers. However, this number has soared to an average of 30,000 passengers per month in the current year, reflecting a 900 per cent increase. Which resulted this collaboration with the developer to enhance the infrastructure by providing berths to accommodate various marine vessels and to provide a ticket selling kiosks to improve customer satisfaction with the services provided. The step is expected to increase the number of marine transport users in the emirate in line with RTA’s Marine Transport Master Plan 2020–30, which provided for addressing the developer’s needs.”
Al Matrooshi said: “This collaboration enhances Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for both residence and investment. The provision of appropriate infrastructure in Emaar Properties’ sea-view developments facilitates public movement to and from these developments, making them more attractive.”