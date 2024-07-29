Bahrozyan stated, “The lines have been highly successful in meeting public demand. When the lines were launched in August 2022, they served an average of 3,000 monthly passengers. However, this number has soared to an average of 30,000 passengers per month in the current year, reflecting a 900 per cent increase. Which resulted this collaboration with the developer to enhance the infrastructure by providing berths to accommodate various marine vessels and to provide a ticket selling kiosks to improve customer satisfaction with the services provided. The step is expected to increase the number of marine transport users in the emirate in line with RTA’s Marine Transport Master Plan 2020–30, which provided for addressing the developer’s needs.”