Dubai: The Dubai Safari Park is reopening its gates to the public for its sixth season on October 1.

Get exclusive content with Gulf News WhatsApp channelHaving undergone extensive enhancements during the off-season summer months, the new season promises new experiences amidst exotic wildlife species from across the world.

Guests can explore the park on foot or by using the shuttle train, which connects the six distinct themed zones where they can enjoy intimate encounters with a diverse range of wildlife species. Each zone features educational and immersive activities that emphasise the importance of animal welfare and highlight the park’s conservation efforts to protect wildlife. The popular Live presentations conducted by expert zoologists are also back and will vividly showcase the many wonders of the animal world.

Dubai Safari Park is home to over 3,000 animals representing 78 mammal species, 50 varieties of reptiles, and 111 kinds of birds, and continues to build on its reputation as a premier wildlife destination in the UAE. Guests can look forward to exploring the park’s vast landscape and engaging with the diverse range of animals in an environment carefully designed to meet the needs of each its inhabitants.

“We pride ourselves on reimagining the way people experience wildlife in Dubai, enabling guests of all ages to connect with animals in a way that’s fun, educational, and respectful,” said Ahmad Al Zarouni, Director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality.

“Dubai Safari Park not only provides unforgettable experiences for our guests but stands as an example of responsible tourism and wildlife conservation. Our new season opening will mark an exciting chapter in Dubai’s ongoing efforts to promote tourism by giving Dubai visitors the chance to experience wildlife in a way that is completely new for the region,” he added.