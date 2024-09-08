Dubai: As the Dubai Metro celebrates its 15th anniversary on Monday, the city’s iconic public transport system continues to play a crucial role in the daily lives of residents and visitors alike. From its sleek design to its efficient services, the Metro has become a symbol of Dubai’s ambition and innovation. Happy riders, who spoke to Gulf News, have shared how the popular mode of public transport has also become their lifeline.

Filipina pharmacist Michelyn Magaway relies on the Metro for more than her daily work commute. It’s also her go-to option for weekend outings, where she easily navigates the stations with her two-year-old daughter’s stroller.

Michelyn Magaway and her daughter face no obstacles while taking the driverless train Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News

“I have been riding Dubai Metro since 2017. I take the Metro from Al Rigga to Dubai Creek every day to go to work in Al Jaddaf. It’s convenient and cost effective. Everyone is disciplined. Since the time I became pregnant, everyone gives me priority. As there are lifts, I can use my baby’s stroller without any hassle. It is a boon that the Metro is connected to many malls here,” she pointed out.

Pakistani university student Iqra Dilshad enjoys discounted fares using the Blue Nol card for students, which she uses also when she goes for her part-time job. “I have used Dubai Metro since my school days here. I have lost my phone and forgotten my bag on the Metro on different occasions and I have got them back on the same days. It happens only in Dubai,” she said.

‘Metro changed our social lives’

Ugandan expat Joash Mugumya, a dock master in Dubai Islands Marina, has discovered that the Metro is not only the most affordable way to get around the city, but also a place where his social circle has grown, allowing him to meet new people from different walks of life. “It is a high-tech driverless metro and it is easy to switch to different stations even if you miss one. It was my first time to see underground metro. Dubai Metro has made me more kind and respectful to people. Once, when I offered a seat to an old man, he took off his hat and bowed, showing respect.”

For Syrian financial executive Hanna Haddad, daily Metro rides have led to new friendships, turning his commute into a social experience that has enriched his life in Dubai. “I’ve been living here for four and a half years. While many people get their driving license in a year or two, I’ve stuck with the Metro because I enjoy walking and it’s been convenient for me. The Metro has also been a social space for me. I’ve helped tourists, made friends, and even almost had a job offer from someone I met on a ride,” he said.

Visitors’ lifeline

For Saudi-based business traveller Rajkumar Madhian, the Metro is more than just a convenient way to commute from and to the airport during his frequent trips to Dubai - it’s a seamless link between business meetings, saving time and reducing stress.

Rajkumar Madhian all set to hop on the metro to reach Dubai International Airport on Sunday Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News

Madhian, who frequently visits Dubai for his foodstuff business, has been riding Dubai Metro ever since it became operational 15 years ago.

“Dubai Metro is one of the best. I have seen many metros. This is very neat and clean, easy to use and one of the cheapest ways to commute. It is really my lifeline when I come to Dubai. Now, I am waiting for our Metro to be operational in Saudi Arabia,” he said.