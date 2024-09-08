Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, revealed that Dubai Metro has transported more than 2.4 billion passengers across 4.3 million trips with an impressive 99.7 per cent punctuality rate.

Taking to his X account, Sheikh Mohammed stressed that Dubai is striving for 100 per cent punctuality rate.

“15 years have passed since the Dubai Metro began operation, transporting 2.4 billion passengers across 4.3 million trips with an impressive 99.7 per cent punctuality rate. We strive for 100 per cent ,” the Vice President wrote on X.

“Punctuality is more than a culture; it’s a virtue and a core part of our culture,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

“Dubai Metro exemplifies our city’s commitment to quality, punctuality, and providing the best environment for living and working globally. Thank you to all Dubai Metro staff for upholding these values.”

730,000 passengers per day

Also on his X account on Sunday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, posted: “Guided by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s vision, Dubai Metro began its remarkable journey of excellence on 9/9/2009. The first project of its kind in the region, Dubai Metro has set global records. Starting with 20,000 passengers a day, the metro's ridership has steadily grown to now serve more than 730,000 passengers daily.”

He added: “Dubai Metro reflects the emirate’s ethos of quality, decisive leadership and ability to rapidly execute mega projects. A big thanks to the RTA team for their initiatives, which continue to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global model for sustainable transportation.”

‘15 Years on Track’

Under the theme ‘15 Years on Track’, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Dubai Metro, an icon of public transportation in Dubai, with a range of promotional and entertainment activities, surprises, and initiatives to bring joy to residents and visitors from all over the world.

This year’s celebrations are supported by a line-up of sponsors and partners. Among the key initiatives of the 15th-anniversary celebrations of the Dubai Metro entails Emirates Post issuing limited edition Post Stamps dedicated to this occasion for collectors, and the launch of a Special Edition nol Card by the RTA featuring the campaign’s logo.

To bring happiness to people, the audience will enjoy a variety of musical performances at Dubai Metro stations from September 21 to 27. Metro station visitors will have the opportunity to experience live musical pieces presented by Emirati and international musicians as part of the 4th Dubai Metro Music Festival, organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Government’s Media Office. The annual festival attracts a wide audience every year, including both residents and visitors of Dubai.