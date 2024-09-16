Dubai: Air taxi service in Dubai could start as early as in December 2025, a top executive of Joby Aviation, the company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service in association with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, told Gulf News on Monday.

Tyler Trerotola, general manager for the Middle East, Joby Aviation, said the company was “shooting for early operations as soon as December next year” even though the agreement with the RTA is for launching the operations in early 2026.

He was speaking to Gulf News on the sidelines of a press conference on the inaugural day of the 30th edition of the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress taking place in Dubai from September 16 to 20.

The company had previously said that it could be ready to begin commercial operations as soon as 2025, though certification by the US Federal Aviation Administration and regulators in other countries is still pending. However, last month, its CEO JoeBen Bevirt announced that the company was aiming to start commercial services of its battery-powered air taxis in Dubai from late next year.

The top executive of the company’s regional office who confirmed December as the new launch date said the “future is closer” at the beginning of his presentation about the air taxi service during the press conference.

Linking vertiports

Later, Trerotola also revealed plans for implementing a first and last mile transportation service for the air taxi passengers.

“We’ll be integrated with other first and last mile providers such as Uber, so that everything is a seamless journey. You order in the app, a car picks you up, but you also have the option to walk to the vertiport [vertical airport] or get there however you prefer,” he said.

He said the option works just like how you would call a Uber. “So from home, they [passengers] click a button saying here is where they are.”

Then a Uber car would drop the passengers at the vertiport of their choice. “Then they get on the aircraft, fly to their destination vertiport, and another car picks them up from there,” Trerotola explained.

“We are still evaluating those riders,” said Trerotola while giving an update about its partnership for the first and last mile providers.

Joby Aviation partnered with Uber in 2019 to develop urban air mobility solutions using Joby's eVTOL aircraft. In 2020, Joby acquired Uber Elevate, with Uber investing $75 million in the company. The collaboration aims to integrate Joby’s aircraft into Uber’s app for future aerial ride-hailing services.

Air operator process

Meanwhile, Joby Aviation last week announced that it had taken the first step towards becoming a certified air taxi operator in the UAE.

At the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s Advanced Air Mobility Summit in Montreal, JoeBen Bevirt met with the Director General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi to present Joby’s Letter of Intent for its Air Operator Certificate application.